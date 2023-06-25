Abigail Sieck was crowned 2023 Miss Maynard to applause and cheers on Friday, June 22 at Maynard City Park’s Suckow Field, later discussing her interests and what she’s looking forward to at Maynard Days that weekend. Earlier, Little Maynard celebrities’ names were drawn. Several past Miss Maynard candidates made appearances as the town is celebrating 150 years since its founding.
For the Little Maynard drawing, 5-year-old Aspen McGuire was named Little Miss Maynard, and 6-year-old Wayde Raber won Little Mr. Maynard by drawing.
Several former Miss Maynards attending were reintroduced as the town celebrates its sesquicentennial: Katie (nee Albrecht) Snell, 2000 Miss Maynard, now of West Des Moines, manager of corporate citizenship at Nationwide, married with kids; Caitlyn (nee Niggemeyer) Reinking, 2004, now of Fayette, pharmacist, married with kids; Mackenzie (nee Pape) Freeland, 2011, now of Pella, graphic designer at Health eCareers, married with pets; Octavia George, 2020, student at Grinnell College; Aaliyah Gordon, 2021, Certified Nursing Assistant at New Aldaya while attending University of Northern Iowa to transfer to Allen College for nursing; Abby Squires, 2022, student.
Selected as Miss Maynard this year, 15-year-old Abigail Sieck is an incoming junior, Class of 2025 at West Central, where she has participated in cross country, basketball and track, musically in band and choir and academically in Math Counts.
She has encountered physical therapists after repetitive running in sports and is considering studying in this field at Iowa State.
“Being in so many sports, when I’m running, that’s really killed me, so I went to physical therapy for a bit, and they really helped. They were fun and I just liked being in that environment, and it’s different all the time, so I’m really excited to do that.”
She spoke well of her competitor, Alexis Davis.
“I was excited for either me or Alexis (Davis winning),” Sieck said.
Heading into Maynard Days, Sieck said she was looking forward to the games, such as “the little activities we get to do with the kids like the bouncy house and all that, because that’s just so fun to see them happy.”
The daughter of Joel and Jennifer Sieck, Abigail is the middle child between brothers, Charlie and Lincoln.
Sieck has a perhaps lesser-known talent, in that she has been braiding friends’ hair since fifth grade, typically after lunch. Notably, she braided a prom hairdo for a friend. She has achieved a cascading style braid called a waterfall braid.
“I think the most complicated one I’ve done was a waterfall braid. It’s a regular braid, and then some strands come out of the braid sort of like a waterfall. It was a half-up, half-down,” she said.
Among her other interests are baking, reading, hiking and kayaking.