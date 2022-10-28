Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FORT DODGE — The Oelwein High School boys cross country team finished fifth in Class 2A at the state meet on Friday afternoon.

The Star-Devils’ Charlie Sieck, a senior at West Central who qualified individually, placed fourth overall at Fort Dodge, clocking the course in 16 minutes, 24.88 seconds.

