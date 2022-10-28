FORT DODGE — The Oelwein High School boys cross country team finished fifth in Class 2A at the state meet on Friday afternoon.
The Star-Devils’ Charlie Sieck, a senior at West Central who qualified individually, placed fourth overall at Fort Dodge, clocking the course in 16 minutes, 24.88 seconds.
In doing so, Sieck shaved almost 20 seconds off his time from the Oct. 20 state qualifying meet in Oelwein — which he won in 16:44.25.
For scale, Sieck was 44.5 seconds behind the first-place finisher in 15:50.62 (Des Moines Christian senior Aaron Fynaardt).
Oelwein sophomore Conall Sauser ran a 16:45.28, placing 11th overall.
Medals were awarded to the top 15 individuals in each race, per the state boys and girls athletic associations.
Rounding out team scoring for Oelwein, senior Jacob Sullivan finished in 17:12.28, placing 23rd; senior Ray Gearhart clocked in at 17:17.64, for 29th; junior Benjamin Driscoll ran a 17:24.56, for 36th; and sophomore Caleb Schunk completed in 18:20.40, for 86th.
Oelwein freshman Gabe Driscoll was close behind Schunk at 18:23.47, for 88th.
Nearly a week earlier, the Oelwein runners had qualified for state as a team and won their first state qualifying meet championship in school history on Oct. 20 at Hickory Grove Golf Course, putting four members of the scoring quintet in the top 10 finishers and defeating Denver by three points.
In Northeast Iowa, other top-15 finishers were Tipton sophomore Clay Bohlmann (seventh in 16:35.87), Monticello senior Chesney Capron (10th with 16:42.79), Tipton senior Ty Nichols (14th in 16:45.87), and Grundy Center freshman Emerson Vokes (16:45.99).