MAYNARD — After West Central Homecoming Week kicked off with girls powder puff football, boys volleyball and jersey auction Sunday, it was time to crown the royalty.
The court was introduced, along with their parents.
MAYNARD — After West Central Homecoming Week kicked off with girls powder puff football, boys volleyball and jersey auction Sunday, it was time to crown the royalty.
The court was introduced, along with their parents.
“Your 2022 Homecoming King — Charlie Sieck,” announcer and math teacher Tricia Wells said.
The announcement surprised him, Sieck agreed shyly, afterward.
“I wish Brandon (Cushion) got it,” he added.
Charlie’s parents are Jennifer and Joel Sieck.
“And, your 2022 Homecoming Queen — Abby Squires,” she said.
“I was pretty shocked, I didn’t know what to expect,” Squires said afterward.
Abby’s parents are Angie and Chad Squires.
The court also includes Maria Streif, whose parents are Marcia and Dave Streif; Alan Streittmatter, parents, Renae and Shawn Streittmatter; Brooks Ingels, parents, Jeff and Ali Ingels; GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, parents, Dempsey Birchard and Amanda Neumann-Birchard; Brandon Cushion, parents Mariah and Brian Cushion; and Amyah Bender, parents Sara and Ryan Bender.
SPORTS RESULTS
Powder puff — girls — football teams were freshmen and seniors versus the juniors and sophomores. They tied at 22.
In boys volleyball, grades 9-11 combined against the seniors. The senior boys won at volleyball, yearbook teacher Robin Fliehler said.
