Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein High School Golf Outing, a four-person best shot, will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

Sign up four-person teams by Tuesday, Aug. 2 by calling Hickory Grove, 319-283-2674. Open until dark.

Tags

Trending Food Videos