The Oelwein High School Golf Outing, a four-person best shot, will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Sign up four-person teams by Tuesday, Aug. 2 by calling Hickory Grove, 319-283-2674. Open until dark.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Oelwein High School Golf Outing, a four-person best shot, will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
Sign up four-person teams by Tuesday, Aug. 2 by calling Hickory Grove, 319-283-2674. Open until dark.
It is a fundraiser for football and — this year — also for golf. Money raised goes to purchase equipment: football travel bags, shoulder pads and helmets; golf indoor mats and nets.
Cost of $50 a person includes fees, cart and T&T Barbecue. There will be drawings, hole prizes and payouts.
Questions, email dkuennen@oelwein.k12.ia.us, cthomas@oelwein.k12.ia.us or blape@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High around 85F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.