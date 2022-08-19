Registration is underway for Oelwein youth recreation league sports until the Aug. 29 deadline — first through sixth-grade flag football, third through sixth-grade volleyball and kindergarten soccer. Pick up and drop off registrations at the Williams Wellness Center.
All programs are open to boys and girls, based on their grade level this fall. All registrations cost $25.
FLAG FOOTBALL: The first- to sixth-grade flag football program is designed to provide an accessible, inclusive, active, organized and safe Flag Football League. The league emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship, total participation and fun. Games will be played Tuesday evenings — and Saturday mornings if overflow — at the Oelwein Husky Stadium along with practice once a week.
VOLLEYBALL: The third- through sixth-grade volleyball program helps develop new skills, teach proper technique, understand rules and strategies of the game and work as a part of a team. They’ll practice once a week with games Sunday evenings at the WWC. Knee pads required.
SOCCER: The kindergarten soccer program teams will do drills the first 15 minutes and play a game the last 30 minutes. They’ll meet once weekly for four Saturday mornings at the Oelwein Sports Complex. Shin guards required.