Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Williams Wellness Center logo - 1 column
COURTESY CITY OF OELWEIN

Registration is underway for Oelwein youth recreation league sports until the Aug. 29 deadline — first through sixth-grade flag football, third through sixth-grade volleyball and kindergarten soccer. Pick up and drop off registrations at the Williams Wellness Center.

All programs are open to boys and girls, based on their grade level this fall. All registrations cost $25.

Trending Food Videos