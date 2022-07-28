The next Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program will be on Thursday, Aug. 18. This year’s theme is “Discover our Museums,” and for August, O.W.L.S. will travel to Decorah to tour the Porter House.
The Porter house is the former home of Adelbert Porter, a gentleman naturalist, and wife Grace Young Porter. The museum features exhibits from the couple’s historic travels, art, and collecting against the backdrop of their Victorian home. The shuttle will leave Osborne Park at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18; reservations are required. Reserve by calling 563-245-1516 or visiting the Osborne Nature Center.