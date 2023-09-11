Fayette County Conservation Club will begin accepting registration this week for the Fall Trap League, 50-Bird Program during shooting hours. Registration will be from the week of Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m., which is the last day to register.
Shooting hours can be used to register during the registration period. Shooting hours are from 6 – 9 p.m. Thursdays, from 1 – 4 p.m. Sundays, and 6 – 9 p.m. Mondays, at the Fayette County Conservation Club, 17644 35th St., Oelwein.
Individuals wanting to shoot on a team should come out to the clubhouse during shooting hours to be placed on a team of five. Or call Bill Klendworth, 319-238-1440 or Jay Woodward, 563-608-1113. The skeet range will also be open. People interested in shooting skeet or trap may come out during the shooting hours named above. Shooting hours extend past the last day to register.