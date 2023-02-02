Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Of the few one-room schools still standing in Fayette County, perhaps the best known is the Whitcher School, located on the County Fairgrounds in West Union.

Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the County Historical Society’s project to mark the former sites of the county’s one-room schools. Be sure to pick up Saturday’s edition of the Daily Register and read the conclusion of the story.

In a county-wide effort to reclaim an essential part of the area’s educational and cultural heritage, the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced its intentions to identify, describe and mark the location of the county’s known one-room schoolhouses of yesteryear.

