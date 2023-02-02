Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the County Historical Society’s project to mark the former sites of the county’s one-room schools. Be sure to pick up Saturday’s edition of the Daily Register and read the conclusion of the story.
In a county-wide effort to reclaim an essential part of the area’s educational and cultural heritage, the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced its intentions to identify, describe and mark the location of the county’s known one-room schoolhouses of yesteryear.
This project, however, will require the assistance of many, according to Fran Bowden, who serves as President of the Society’s Board. “We hope people out there have the history of these schools,” she said, “and, hopefully, they will share some of those stories.”
The current attempt to resurrect the memory of these lost schools, Bowden explained, came to her organization quite by chance, as an individual from Arlington approached the Society with the general concept and outline. “The Meisgeier School was very important to her and her mother,” Bowden said, “and we decided to take it on as a project.”
While the exact number of one-room schools that operated in Fayette County is disputed, a 1926 article, which appeared in the West Union Argo Gazette, identified 122 rural districts comprised of 116 schools in operation at that time. It is these unofficial numbers, according to a press release from the Historical and Genealogical Society, that the project will use to guide its efforts to identify the former school sites.
Once integral to the county’s educational and socio-cultural way of life, rural one-room schools were slowly phased out during the twentieth century, when an emphasis on efficiency and standardized education yielded a wave of school consolidation that left nearly all rural schools empty and abandoned.
The loss of these schools not only meant a tidal shift in rural child education, but it also dealt a punishing blow to rural society writ large, as many such schools also served as host sites for seminal community events in what were otherwise isolated areas of the countryside.
The fate of those school buildings, themselves, differed: while some were destroyed, others were adapted for different purposes. Still others, meanwhile, were moved to other locations by those interested in either reusing the building or preserving them.
In fact, Bowden’s family was among those in the latter category, as her father, she explained, bought one former schoolhouse before later moving it for use as a garage.
“There aren’t a lot,” Bowden observed, in reference to the county’s remaining one-room schools. “Many have been torn down over the years,” she said. “In some cases, we know where they were, but it would be nice to clearly identify some of the sites.”
Presently, the number of identified one-room schools remaining in Fayette County is quite small, as Bowden mentioned only a couple that come to mind for her, including the Whitcher School located on the Fayette County Fairgrounds, which, as a bicentennial project in 1976, was moved to its present location following concerted fundraising efforts. And while that school is open to visitors during the County Fair each summer, it does not garner the attention Bowden feels such a valuable cultural resource deserves. “We should use it more,” she said.
Identifying the locations of these schools is at the heart of the signage project, though the participation and generosity of those throughout the county is needed if the sites, once located, are to be properly marked.