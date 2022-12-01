Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

A much-anticipated local celebration will be renewed on Saturday, December 3 when the Westgate Public Library again hosts its annual Christmas in Westgate festivities. Taking place from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and held in the library’s conference room at 180 Main St., the event marks not only one of the area’s first holiday gatherings but also an important day for the host institution, according to Rhonda Harn, a Fairbank native who has served as Director of the Westgate Public Library for more than a decade. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she explained.

The event’s essence, both to the community and the library, is reflected in the collaborative efforts put forth to bring it to life each holiday season.

Trending Food Videos