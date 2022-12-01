A much-anticipated local celebration will be renewed on Saturday, December 3 when the Westgate Public Library again hosts its annual Christmas in Westgate festivities. Taking place from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and held in the library’s conference room at 180 Main St., the event marks not only one of the area’s first holiday gatherings but also an important day for the host institution, according to Rhonda Harn, a Fairbank native who has served as Director of the Westgate Public Library for more than a decade. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she explained.
The event’s essence, both to the community and the library, is reflected in the collaborative efforts put forth to bring it to life each holiday season.
It is the work of the library’s board members and other volunteers that make the celebration possible, Harn said. Setting up for the event commences the night prior, an effort led by the board, whose work continues the following day, during which they can be found adding the required finishing touches. For example, speaking specifically about the food served during the event’s lunch, “the board members make everything,” Harn said, while also helping serve guests during the meal, itself. In addition, many on the board donate goods to support the celebration’s bake sale, which typically includes a vast array of cookies and other Christmas delectables.
While the assistance of the library’s board members stands at the forefront, a successful Christmas in Westgate celebration takes the generosity of others, as well. In addition to those on the board, members of the community also donate goods for the bake sale, Harn said, while Bents Smokehouse and Pub, a local establishment known for its sandwiches, burgers, and baked beans, assists the library by providing much of the meat served to guests during the lunch, which this year includes maid rights and pulled pork, Harn explained. Chicken noodle soup and chili are also on Saturday’s menu, all available for visitors to enjoy for a free-will donation. A book sale, comprised of volumes carefully selected from the library’s many titles, will also take place during the event.
Additionally, Christmas in Westgate will include hands-on activities for children. “This year, kids will be making bracelets with ribbons and bells,” Harn explained, “as well as decorating some three-dimensional coloring pages.”
“We always have a craft for the children,” she added.
Past iterations of this event, meanwhile, have included caroling, while still others focused on angels, Christmas trees, or displaying individuals’ holiday memories, Harn described. “We’ve done different things over the years,” she said. “This year’s theme,” however, “is ‘Silver Bells,’ “ Harn said, a focus in part reflected in the choice of the craft which the participating children will complete.
Last year’s event marked the first which included performances by local singers, Harn noted, an added feature which “went over really well,” she said. “Everyone enjoyed that.” So popular was the live music that it will also be included on Saturday. “This year, we have two singers,” Harn said, “including Melody Moms (of Maynard), who will come and do three songs at 11:30. Also,” she continued, “a young lady, Billy Jensen, has volunteered to join us and sing a few Christmas songs during lunch time.”
It is the final hour of the festivities that will be the highlight for many, however, as Santa is scheduled to visit from noon until the event’s conclusion an hour later.
In summarizing the broader importance of the library’s celebration, Harn’s comments reflected the spirit of the season as well as the cooperative efforts needed to bring the event to fruition.
Through Christmas in Westgate 2022, as in all previous years, “we try to bring the whole community together,” Harn concluded. “People are looking forward to it.”