Oelwein High School students in the Silver Cord program volunteered about 2,500 hours of community service during the summer of 2021 and the 2021-2022 school year, says Lee Andersen, the Silver Cord board member in charge of the program.
After a lull in opportunities to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board saw an increase in student participation this school year, Andersen said.
The OHS Silver Cord program, established in 2017, recognizes students for community service — voluntarism — during high school. All students from each grade level are eligible to earn Silver Cord hours, starting the summer before their freshman year until April 1 of their senior year.
The program, Andersen said, benefits the students as well as the organizations they serve.
“They experience what it’s like to help others, for no specific reason,” Andersen said, “other than it’s the right thing to do.”
Students, Andersen said, display numerous positive personal qualities while volunteering — such as character, worth ethic, generosity and a good attitude.
Students are planning to volunteer yet this summer at such events as the Oelwein Celebration, Party in the Park, Relay for Life and swim meets.
Students volunteered last summer at:
• Party in the Park,
• at various child cares during the school year,
• school concession stands,
• the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center monthly mobile food truck,
• the Oelwein Public Library book and bake sale in October 2021,
• Oelwein Parks and Rec boys and girls basketball in winter 2021-2022,
• Amateur Athletic Union club volleyball in winter and spring 2022,
• the Fontana Geocaching Egg Hunt in April 2022, and
• Antioch Serve Day in May 2022 and Oelwein Day of Caring in May 2022.
“It is the hope of the Silver Cord board that as many high school students as possible will start or continue to volunteer their time and give back to the community,” Andersen said.
Students participating are required to log their hours on recording forms, which are then turned in to one of the committee members.
When the program started the total hours needed was 150, with flexibility when activities were reduced during the pandemic.
"We will more than likely be going back to 150 hours next year," Andersen told the Daily Register on Monday.
All students that complete their first 10 hours earn a Silver Cord shirt.
At Senior Awards Night, the students who have met the hours requirement and have their paperwork completed — again by April 1 — are recognized and honored with a certificate and a purple-and-silver cord to wear at the commencement ceremony.
Current Silver Cord board members (at the high school) are: Lee Andersen, Jerilyn Purvis, Todd Kastli, Lesley Yearous, Steve Bunn and Deb Vargason. Current middle school counselor Deena Smock was also an original committee member as well.
Contact any board member to request volunteers at an event.