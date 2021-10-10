Simply Queen, simply amazing

From one dynamic hit to the next, Simply Queen performed the music of the legendary British rock group Queen at the Williams Center Saturday night to a wildly responsive audience.
The Canadian tribute band led by Rick Rock in the persona of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, gave an outstanding performance. Rick Rock epitomized Mercury’s showmanship on stage from costumes to vocals to dramatic conveyance of energy with each new song.
When one remembers the most popular Queen songs, “Best Friend,” “Killer Queen,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the one thing these songs have in common is their unique quality of composition. They are a far cry from the C, F, and G chord basics that musicians often rely upon.
The musicians of Simply Queen are truly gifted in recreating the Queen collection of music, with many of the pieces requiring extensive practice to perfect them.
“The music of Queen is challenging,” said bass guitarist Mitch Taylor, following Saturday night’s show. “But that is what makes the show, being able to recreate the music and play it as Queen fans remember it.”
“We try to keep the songs as authentic as possible,” Rick Rock said. “We’re always practicing and giving it the best that we can.”
Rock has an amazing vocal range that is so essential in keeping up with the octaves in Mercury’s repertoire. He confessed that drummer Phil Charrette can actually hit a higher note than he can.
Charrette was the lead vocalist for “Love with My Car,” as well as backup in most other numbers during the evening. He kept bandmates moving smoothly from one iconic song to the next throughout the performance.
Charles “CC” Lambrick, the immensely talented lead guitarist, unleashed solo rifts that would bring Brian May himself to his feet. Many times, the audience applauded as Lambrick shredded passages through “Killer Queen,” “Under Pressure,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” among others.
It was simply amazing that we were hearing only four musicians/vocalists, that at times sounded like a full orchestra and chorus.
“It was certainly high energy and great interaction both on stage and in the audience,” said Williams Center Director Doug McFarlane. “The cast members portrayed their Queen counterparts perfectly.”
McFarlane said he saw many first-time audience members on Saturday, with more than 300 persons in attendance for the performance.
“The audience base has grown from the first show, “The Boy Band Night” of 150, to the second show, “Shades of Bublé” with 200. We are also making a concerted effort to reach school-age students, and there was a goodly number present. Our policy is to admit school students free to our events,” he said.
While McFarlane readily admits it has been a difficult year and comeback from the pandemic that shuttered the Williams Center and canceled remaining concerts in the 2019-2020 season.
“After so many months, it’s impossible to turn back the clock, but we want something we missed. We are all still trying to work out what the new normal is. Obviously, we need to be cautious about our health, but our physical and mental health includes our cultural health. The arts feed the soul,” McFarlane said. “I’m thrilled that we have come so far in the space of six weeks in the season. That is incredible.”
If there has been a cultural slump, Simply Queen certainly brought us out of it. While we can never see Freddie Mercury in concert again in this lifetime, impersonator Rick Rock gave us a spot-on delivery of the British rock icon, recreating musically and visually, the grand scope that was Queen.
McFarlane added, “It was great to experience a time gone by. I enjoyed hearing songs I had never heard before, yet the musical essence of Queen was there. Queen was on a musical journey that has brought us where we are. We are the Champions!”