Patrons of the Oelwein Farmers Market who turned out to hear musician/vocalist Chet Reagan of Sumner perform Friday morning may have been momentarily concerned when Ted Phillips of the Oelwein Police pulled over to have a word with the artist.
Had some malfeasance occurred that would silence the music?
“I worked with him for a number of years in the department,” Reagan, a former Oelwein police officer, explained, of his impromptu meeting with Phillips. When he left policing seven years ago, Reagan became a middle school science teacher. “I was a substitute (teacher) when I was a police officer, so, I decided to jump over full time,” he noted.
“The friends that I have in the department always stop down,” Reagan said. “They’re a good group of people, and they have the best interest of the community at heart.”