FAYETTE — These two sisters have seen many changes in the town where they’ve resided for the last 77 years. They’ve also had many changes in their own lives during that time. But through it all, they’ve always had each other.
Vivian Orr and Dorothy Langerman will be this year’s Fayette Watermelon Days Parade Grand Marshals on Saturday, Sept. 11. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
They arrived in the town of Fayette in 1947. Vivian, the older sister, had already graduated from the high school in West Union and was working in Cedar Rapids, when she got the call from her father that he was moving to Fayette and needed her there to keep the house in order. Dorothy was just finishing up high school at the time. Their father had recently divorced and was moving out on his own.
There were six Bentley children altogether in the family. Three of the siblings have since passed, leaving one brother, Wayne, besides the two sisters.
“I came home to keep house for my dad. It wasn’t too long after that; I met my husband, Jim Orr. He worked for the county. We had three children, two sons and a girl,” Vivian said.
Besides raising a family, Vivian also worked at Daniels Drug Store for a time and then started as a cook for the school. She did that for 23 years before retiring.
Dorothy left the family home for a time, taking a job in the office at Rath Packing in Waterloo. It wasn’t long before she met Willard “Willie” Langerman, a friend of Vivian and Jim’s. They married and soon after Willie opened Langerman’s Ford in Fayette, selling and repairing cars. They had two sons, Doug and Dennis, who is now deceased. Dorothy got a job in town, working in the business office at Upper Iowa University.
Both women still live at their own residences in Fayette.
Both of them were surprised when they heard the news that they will be the grand marshals.
“We wondered where that came from,” Vivian said.
Both women have been active in several local organizations over the years.
Being a grand marshal will finally give Vivian a chance to see the parade. In years past, she starting working at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the celebration, getting food ready for the United Methodist Women’s dinner.
“It never failed. When the parade started, we always had someone come in who wanted to eat,” Vivian said with a smile.
Dorothy also was involved in civic groups. Being a Legion Auxiliary member for 60 years and also helping them serve meals during Watermelon Days.
Even thought they didn’t get to see the parade as often as they may have liked, they didn’t regret their time spent serving food.
“When you were working, you got to see a lot of the people, some that you don’t often see,” Vivian said.
Both women said it’s been sad to see many businesses come and go over the years.
“We had five restaurants at one time and five filling stations,” Dorothy said.
Despite that, they have stayed and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, mainly because they have each other.
“We talk to each other every day, even though we might not always see one another,” Vivian said.
The closeness to them is enough, making them feel that someone is always going to be there, so why would they want to live anywhere else?
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
The times and events may change, according to FayetteWatermelonDays.com
Friday, Sept.10
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Fayette Community Library silent auction and book sale
5-7 p.m. — Free minnow races, Daryl the Balloon Guy, face painting, barrel rides, watermelon and yard games (9-square in the air, spike ball, 4-way volleyball, yard pong and gaga ball)
5-7 p.m. — Free live music by Joie Wails (70’s, 80’s, 90’s, Country and More), at the Main Street Stage
6:30 p.m. — 5k Walk/Run on Main Street (Registration at 5:30 p.m.)
7 p.m. — Mayor awards, crowning of Little Miss and Master Fayette and Miss and Mr. Fayette on Main Street Stage followed by announcement of the “Good Seed” Award.
7:30pm Tot Trot (Ages 6 and under) & Fun Run (Ages 12 and under) on Main Street
8-11 p.m. — Free street dance featuring Elite DJ’s, Main Street Stage
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
8 a.m. — Yoga with Yoga Genesis, at Open Air Market Park
9 a.m. — Sand volleyball tournament, at Rainbowland Park (Contact Susan Scott at 563-380-1137 to register)
9 a.m. — Fayette County Freedom Rock dedication and free rock painting, at Open Air Market Park
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Fayette Community Library silent auction and book sale
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Free yard games (4-way volleyball, gaga ball, spike ball, 9-square in the air, yard pong)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Free face painting
11 a.m. — Parade on Main Street (Line up at 10 a.m. on Washington Street, contact Rick Hofmeyer at 563-422-8090 for questions. Registration not required.)
11:30 a.m. — United Baptist Church Crusaders, Main Street
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Free activities: climbing rock wall, inflatable slide, carnival rides, watermelon, fire truck rides, barrel rides, food vendors and more.
Noon to 2 p.m. — Free live music by Ace Jones, on the Main Street Stage
Noon to 5 p.m. — NE Iowa Quilt Guild “Airing of the Quilts” with a bed turning event at 2 p.m., at the Fayette Opera House
1 p.m. — BINGO, at the Fayette American Legion Hall
2 p.m. — Free live music by Addison Haas, on the Main Street Stage
4-6 p.m. Cornhole “bags” tournament, at the Sugar Bowl (Email sugarbowl.decorah@gmail.com to register)
4-6 p.m. — Rock Painting by Sumner Rocks
5 p.m. — Watermelon Days raffle, in front of Main Street Stage (1st prize — $500 cash, 2nd prize — $250 cash)
5-7 p.m. — Daryl the Balloon Guy, free balloons
6-8 p.m. Free live music by BlueTone Jazz Collective, on the Main Street Stage
Dusk — free fireworks and sky lantern launch, Main Street. (Sky lantern launch on the Main Street Bridge will follow the fireworks ($3 per lantern or 2 lanterns for $5)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
8 a.m. — Unorganized tractor ride: Take off at 9 a.m. Meet on Water Street in front of Dollar General
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Watermelon Days Show and Shine Car Show — Klock’s Island Park. Everyone is invited to show-off their pride and joy.
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ , Klock’s Island Park