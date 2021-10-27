Six running for Fairbank City Council

Six people are running for three open seats on Fairbank City Council on Nov. 2 in an at-large contest for four-year terms. They are Matthew Coffin, Tamara Erickson, Drake Mangrich, Ron Miller, Ted Vorwald and Tyler Woods.
A seventh candidate, Police Chief Mike Everding, has informally dropped out of the running.
After he had taken out and filed nomination papers, the city attorney advised Everding that he cannot hold a seat on the council while continuing to serve as police chief, citing city code sections 5.07 and state code section 362.5.
“When this was brought to my attention, I contacted the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office to have my name taken off of the ballot, unfortunately I had missed the deadline to do so by a couple of days,” Everding said.
The candidates responded to a Daily Register questionnaire. Their answers below are arranged by the order the responses were received.
RON MILLER
Ron Miller said his three current priorities for Fairbank are:
“Control spending tax payers’ money.
“Continue to hire qualified employees.
“Bring more business to Fairbank.”
Miller has served three prior terms on City Council and currently chairs both the Buchanan County Emergency Management Commission and Fayette County 911 Board.
He has been appointed to four different state boards and committees.
Miller is retired from the John Deere Product Engineering Center, located in Waterloo.
He spent 48 years on the Fairbank Fire and EMS Department and is a past president of the Iowa Firemen’s Association.
“I have the time to work on city business and knowledge on how government works,” Miller said.
TAMARA ERICKSON
Tamara Erickson has served eight years on Fairbank City Council, serving non-consecutive terms first starting in 2010.
Erickson’s current priorities for the council are:
“Making our streets and parks more handicap-accessible.
“I see a need for more affordable housing. Something for middle income families.
“Our current daycare situation is not meeting the needs of our families. I am working with others to help raise funds for expansion to meet the needs of our young families in our community.”
Erickson has served on several committees in the past: Fairbank Days/Fairbank Development Corp. (past secretary); Fairbank Community Club (past president); school bond issue committees, Pool Board, and the Fun For Everyone Committee. She has been a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and Sunday School superintendent and has helped organize many community events.
She said her proudest accomplishments in office are: “The Rural Water Project, the street paver project, (and the) on-going project with On-Media to promote our community and all it has to offer.”
“I feel like I have a good sense of the future direction that our residents would like to see this community go,” Erickson said. “I have always voted on what I think would be the best thing for this community and its taxpayers. I take into consideration our budget constraints and I enjoy talking with others and getting their ideas and opinions.”
“I encourage everyone to get out and vote on Nov. 2nd!” Erickson added. “Make your voices heard, and get acquainted with your candidates. I am excited to serve another term if the voters so choose.”
MATTHEW COFFIN
Matthew Coffin is a Fairbank native and a Wapsie Valley graduate who has returned to the area with family after his career took him to the Des Moines area.
He described his current priorities:
“I will work to maintain the greatness about Fairbank and work with others to continue to grow the community.
“I will be a voice for the citizens and vote for what is best overall for all of Fairbank.
“I want to help keep current projects moving forward (for example: Main Street project, Little Island Daycare, et cetera).”
“While my career took me away for a good decade to the Des Moines area, my wife Brenda and I knew that Fairbank was where we ultimately wanted to return to raise our two boys, Jacob and Silas,” Coffin said.
“I became passionate about pursuing public service on the City Council after having returned to Fairbank.
“I like to think I am genuine, objective, and straight-forward. I strongly believe having someone on the Council with this mindset is imperative. My experiences and interactions outside of our community provide a unique perspective that will serve me well representing Fairbank. Our community has a can-do and will-do attitude to serve others. I will work hard to maintain the greatness about Fairbank, as well as collaborate with others in pursuit of growth and progress for our community — for this generation and those to come!”
DRAKE MANGRICH
Drake Mangrich listed his three current priorities for Fairbank:
“To continue to grow and support our existing and new businesses.
“To make sure our residential neighborhoods continue to be safe and up-kept for all.
“To make sure our infrastructure is maintained and updated as needed and employees are given every opportunity to be the best employees to the residents of Fairbank.”
Regarding experience applicable to the job, he said: “I have served our community for the past 16 years as a firefighter and EMT. I’ve held several different officer positions throughout my time on the fire department.”
“In the past I was employed by the city of Fairbank, as both full and part time public works employee.”
He is running “so I can help our residents and city continue to grow and be a place people are proud to call home,” Mangrich said.
TED VORWALD
Ted Vorwald referred the Register to his responses in the Fairbank Islander.
“First, it’s good to have a choice of two persons running for the Mayor’s spot and six persons running for three seats on the City Council for four-year terms.”
Vorwald discussed his priorities:
“In the next four years, I would like to help with the Main Street project that is scheduled for 2023. This project has been in the making since 2012 and is finally getting close to being done. The project consists of new sidewalks, water main (to) 6 inches, new cement street and some storm sewer work. Also, new asphalt overlay and new sidewalks from the Fairbank Clinic to the railroad tracks on Grove Street. This is a big project and will make Fairbank shine. The Council is also looking at storm sewers from Walnut St. to the river on West Main Street. This will fill in the ditch on the south side of Main Street. We will be looking at planting trees in the parks that were destroyed in the storm that we had. After the recent bad storm, we need to look at installing some cut out & fuses on dead end lines so that we can get the power restored to the main parts of town faster. The linemen crews still did the best they could to restore the power as soon as possible.
“Some other projects are the Little Island Day Care Center, and helping and making sure the Fairbank Islander newspaper keeps serving the citizens of Fairbank and rural areas.
“I would appreciate your vote to help carry out these projects and goals.”
TYLER WOODS
Tyler Woods said his priorities are: “Lowering taxes, Main Street and park improvements.”
He spent nine years in the Iowa Army National Guard, ending in 2017.
As told to the Fairbank Islander:
“I am very proud to be born and raised in Fairbank and have always thought we had something special here. From when I was a kid, I always felt safe and continue to work to make sure kids have the same feeling I did. I also feel it is important to make sure we continue to work toward financial stability like we have been, while also being able to do things such as the large Main Street project coming in the next years.
“I would love the opportunity to continue the work we have been doing over the last four years and continue in the right direction to a safe and secure Fairbank.”