The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed six drug house warrants simultaneously on Friday, Nov. 4, with assistance from 15 law enforcement agencies from northeast Iowa area and the Northeast Iowa Task Force.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. law enforcement descended on four houses in Oelwein, one in rural Fayette County near Sumner, and one in Maynard. An investigation conducted this month gathered information that led to issuing the warrants.
Twelve persons were taken into custody during execution of the warrants, with nine drug canines utilized at the various locations. Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher reported that a drug canine took down two individuals that attempted to flee law enforcement during execution of the warrants.
Multiple drugs were seized, along with firearms and approximately $4,000 in cash. Items taken during the searches included approximately 1.25 pounds of marijuana, 70 grams of methamphetamine, long guns, a pistol, wax and liquid, multiple types of prescription pills and packaged pills, and paraphernalia.
Sheriff Fisher said the charges were as varied as the items seized, with more than 100 charges filed. Charges include seven Class B felonies, two Class C felonies, 35 Class D felonies, and many misdemeanor charges. The charges range from possession of methamphetamine/intent to deliver, possession of marijuana/intent to deliver, possession of other scheduled substance/intent to deliver, unlawful possession of prescriptions/intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violations, interference, and other violations.
The nine persons from Oelwein that were arrested, charged, and transported to Fayette County Jail were as follows:
Christopher Lee Becker, 40, $25,000 cash/surety bond; Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29, $20,000 cash/surety bond, 10% approved; Michael Wayne Forbes, 52, $25,000 cash/surety bond; Kristy Ranae Heidt, 53, $20,000 cash/surety bond, 10% approved; Aaron Paul James, 43, $5,000 cash bond, 10% approved; Amanda Lou James, 56, $5,000 cash bond, 10% approved; Brandy Lynn Schoultz, 37, $500 cash/surety bond, 10% approved; Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 35, $7,000 cash bond, 10% approved; Cameron Jon Wilson, 27, $22,300 cash bond.
Also arrested were Joseph Allen McMurrin, 34, of Alpha, $20,000 cash/surety bond; Victoria Ann Nieman, 42, Maynard, $2,500 cash bond, 10% approved; and Justin Douglas Pattison, 39, Sumner, $20,000 cash/surety bond.
Sheriff Fisher reports more charges and arrest warrants are pending at this time, and the case remains under investigation. The Sheriff thanks all the agencies and personnel that came together to accomplish this operation.
Responding agencies included: Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Tac Team, Bearcat Unit, and K-9 Unit, Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner Police Department, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, Oelwein Police Department, Independence Police Department and K-9 Unit, West Union Police Department and K-9 Unit, Postville Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Unit, Fayette Police Department and K-9 Unit, and Strawberry Point Police Department.