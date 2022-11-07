Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed six drug house warrants simultaneously on Friday, Nov. 4, with assistance from 15 law enforcement agencies from northeast Iowa area and the Northeast Iowa Task Force.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. law enforcement descended on four houses in Oelwein, one in rural Fayette County near Sumner, and one in Maynard. An investigation conducted this month gathered information that led to issuing the warrants.

Trending Food Videos