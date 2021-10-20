HAZLETON — The future Hazleton Skatepark is taking shape around the shelter next to Bowers North Discount Store. The various ramps and rails appearing now are the work of California company Spohn Ranch Skateparks, which came to town this month.
In the coming weeks, Miller’s Construction Inc. of Hazleton will perform the concrete work to complete the home stretch of the project. They also performed earthmoving for the project. A crushed rock sub-base and rebar were in place by late September.
The skatepark project began eight years ago with a petition Michael Lewis and Jordan Gallmeyer circulated, which they presented to the Hazleton City Council in 2013.
“We’ve reached our $82,000 goal,” said Jean Gallmeyer, Jordan’s mother and a member of the Hazleton Skatepark Committee at a groundbreaking on July 13. Achieving the goal involved many fundraising and grant projects.
In working with Miller’s Construction and Spohn Ranch on the project, Jean Gallmeyer is also acting as general contractor on the project to manage costs.
Earlier, the double garage on the site was converted to an open-air shelter and electrified. Trees were also removed and the site surveyed.
Fundraising included a recurring craft show and events at Haze Days.
The committee received a grant from Hazleton Housing Inc., then a gift from the Tony Hawk Foundation, a sign of many grants to come. Additional donors include the city of Hazleton, The Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Buchanan County Community Foundation (in 2015 and 2021), Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Buchanan County Health Trust and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation.