The Edgewood Event Center was the site for the inaugural High Demand Skilled Trades Event last Tuesday, which brought together area high school students and leading businesses in an effort to assist each group, according to Gena Gesing, who serves as the Manager of Career and Work-Based Learning at Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC), which co-hosted the gathering.
“We’re trying to figure out really how to get students into careers that interest them and help employers fill their employment needs,” Gesing told KMCH Radio, regarding the conference’s purposes. “So, events like this help bridge that gap and bring the employers and students together so they can see the potential and what’s available right here in our local communities.”
Joining NICC in hosting the event was Delaware County Economic Development of Manchester along with Kendrick Forest Products.
Among the more than a dozen businesses represented in Edgewood was Fehr Graham, which provides surveying and engineering services from its three northeast Iowa offices (Cedar Rapids, Manchester and West Union).
“An event like this is important to hold because it gets the students involved in opportunities they haven’t seen before,” observed Adam Recker, who attended the event on behalf of the company. “They wouldn’t know what we’re doing alongside the road. And giving an opportunity to use a total station is a perfect way to see that we’re not just taking pictures, we’re gathering measurements.”
To better engage the students who attended, businesses offered a full range of distinctly hands-on experiences, which met with the approval of many.
“We ran some sawmills,” observed Landin Frasher, one of the students who attended, according to the KMCH report. “We did some stuff with Edgewood Locker, we did some surveying (and) we did some construction simulators,” the latter of which included both an excavator and bulldozer.
While the hands-on opportunities were crucial, perhaps the event’s most important feature, however, was the awareness it helped create among young people regarding the range of industries and career opportunities available in the area. “Some of these companies, honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever really heard of it. So it gives you an opportunity to see new compact companies and what they have to offer for you,” Frasher said, KMCH reported. “I think it’s important to see what options they have for you outside of school or like after high school.
“A lot of these places, you can go there right out of school and they will get you through school and help pay for it, maybe even pay for all of it,” he added. “I think that is pretty cool.”
About the benefits to local industry, meanwhile, Industrial Arts instructor Kurt Palmer, who brought a contingent of students from Maquoketa Valley, said, “we need a lot more people in the trades area. Any booth, as you sit here, they are all looking for help, so this helps the young adults look for a career.”
Among the area schools attending the Edgewood event were West Central, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Central Elkader, Independence and Starmont. Joining Fehr Graham, Kendrick Forest Products and the Edgewood Locker among participating businesses, on the other hand, were Stanley-Black & Decker, Bodensteiner Implement and Pattison Sand.
“It was a great way for students to see a variety of industries, and different jobs within each business,” Kendrick Forest Products observed afterward in a social media post, while also thanking the students in attendance who, it said, “all were attentive, eager to learn and respectful. It was a great day all around!”
“The trades are so important, and we are happy to play a part in showing these students skilled trade opportunities in Northeast Iowa,” a message from the Edgewood Locker added.
“Mr. VerMeer took some junior and seniors to the high-demand skilled trades event held in Edgewood,” a West Central social media post read, reflecting the schools’ perspective. “Employer partners met with our students and provided stations with hands-on events that helped students understand some of the components of the work they do.” Those from Central in Elkader, meanwhile, “learned how many things were made. From lumber products, plastic bags, roads and bridges and we even made our own brats,” the school reported.
Through such events, “there are some good connections being made,” NICC’s Gesing concluded, “and that’s what it’s all about.”