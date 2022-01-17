Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein's bobsled team in training?

Hunter Farrand squints and holds tight to his passenger’s legs as snow is kicked up by another passenger puttng on the breaks while also holding onto Nevaeh Bass, who took point on the sled Sunday afternoon in Oelwein.

 CHRIS BALDUS | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

The snow-packed lanes had a certain cushion to them that you’ll find on a sledding hill that’s not worn out or iced over. Likewise, the stomped snow paths to the sides still had enough puff to give boots traction for the climb back up.

In short, the sledding hill at Wings Park was just right.

Oelwein, Hazleton and Independence each received about five inches from the snowfall that began Friday afternoon, according to National Weather Service data.

Volga, Randalia and Fredericksburg each received 4.5 inches, according to observations sent into the NWS. Hawkeye got 4 inches.

The snowfall totals from the storm trail off to the east and north. They grow substantially as you look west and south. Waverly had 7 inches, Cedar Falls 7.5, Hampton 9.6 and Fort Dodge 10. Ames had 12.6 and Ankeny 11.5.

This week, the NWS says Northeast Iowa can expect high temperatures in the high 20s and mid-30s today and Tuesday, just right for more sledding. Today is also Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and area schools are out.

Then will come wind gusts of 30-40 mph Tuesday night into Wednesday and temperatures drop into the single digits and then below zero. Wind chills of 15-30 degrees below zero are likely Wednesday night through at least Friday.

