Icy roadways continued to cause hazardous driving conditions in many areas on Wednesday, leading to an additional spate of vehicle accidents throughout the region.
Among those taking emergency calls was the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who received a report at 5:45 a.m. of a single vehicle accident on Highway 150 north of West Union. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Chevy Trailblazer operated by Patrick M. Rothmeyer of Fort Atkinson had been traveling south on Highway 150 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway, leading his vehicle to roll, eventually entering the west ditch.
Rothmeyer, 46, was uninjured in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Owing to these icy conditions, for a period Wednesday morning, the state’s Department of Transportation issued an advisory cautioning against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta.
KCRG noted having received reports of additional crashes in Jones County and on I-380.
According to a Facebook post by the Independence Police Department, meanwhile, “this morning our officers worked two accidents that were off-ramp related. The most severe was. . . at the Highway 20 & Highway 150 off ramp intersection. A semi failed to get stopped at the stop sign and broadsided a minivan. Thankfully no injuries for either driver.”
“Conditions change quickly on bridges, off ramps and intersections,” the post concluded. “If you have to travel today, slow down and use extra caution.”