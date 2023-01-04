Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Icy roadways continued to cause hazardous driving conditions in many areas on Wednesday, leading to an additional spate of vehicle accidents throughout the region.

Among those taking emergency calls was the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who received a report at 5:45 a.m. of a single vehicle accident on Highway 150 north of West Union. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a Chevy Trailblazer operated by Patrick M. Rothmeyer of Fort Atkinson had been traveling south on Highway 150 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway, leading his vehicle to roll, eventually entering the west ditch.

