Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221126_ol_news_shop
Photo courtesy IEDA

Those wishing to support local Iowa businesses while also avoiding extensive travel or impatient crowds might find Shop Iowa to be a panacea for holiday shopping.

A project of the state’s Economic Development Authority and claiming the support of the Iowa Small Business Development Center, Shop Iowa provides those wishing to support the state’s small businesses convenient access to an online marketplace that includes products from hundreds of the state’s small business. Though Shop Iowa patrons may select items from various retailers, all purchases are paid for by way of a single checkout procedure. In addition, consumers can choose to pick up their goods at the business’s physical location, if nearby, or they can elect to have items shipped.

Trending Food Videos