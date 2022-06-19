It was a smaller group at this year’s Relay For Life Fayette County event, but that did not diminish the spirit of those attending.
“It will take some time to get attendance back,” said Ashley Rechkemmer, who with Torie Bolender, was in charge of the silent auction and serves on the Relay committee. Ashley explained the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in the smaller attendance.
“In 2020 we did the Relay online, the silent auction, too. In 2021, it was an off year,” she said. The committee was reluctant to make too many plans, as things were up in the air on whether an in-person event could be possible. This year, the Relay returned with the silent auction held both in person and online, and all of the bidding done online.
Cancer survivor Marylou Rueber said there were 40 or more survivors registered this year.
Steve and Delphine Deaner remarked at the perfect weather for the Relay at Husky Stadium. Sunny skies and a great breeze kept the humidity down as participants made their rounds on the track.
High school teacher and volleyball coach Lee Andersen was master of ceremonies for the day and kept people moving from one event to the next. Several of his volleyball team helped with setting up tents and supplies for the day and served as escorts for some.
The carnival theme was played out in the ring-the-bell display, pie eating contest and plenty of great music courtesy of Cory McBride and Husky Productions. Hotdogs, chips, soda and water were available at the concession stand.
Stephanie Treptow from Cedar Rapids, won the pie eating/bubble gum blowing contest. Five participants sat in facing chairs and were handed pie plates filled with whipped cream. Each plate had a piece of bubble gum somewhere in the bottom. Without using their hands, contestants had to find the gum, chew it thoroughly and then blow a bubble. First one to complete the challenge with a bubble was declared the winner. Stephanie, a member of the Family of Fighters team, proudly posed for a photo with whipped cream smeared across smiling cheeks.
Stephanie is the granddaughter of JoAnn Treptow, who with Mary Reeder, chaired the Relay For Life luminarias.
Mary’s grandson Spencer Logan walked the track with his mom Jean Logan and aunt Judy Mohlis. The sisters were walking for their dad Steve Reeder who was also present for the day. Spencer, at 21, has the distinction of being in each Relay event in his life, taking part before he could walk, as his mom participated while pregnant with him.
“I wouldn’t miss it,” he said as he hugged his Grandma Mary.
As the sun began setting over Husky Stadium, volunteers brought out the 236 luminarias that lined the edge of the track. Glowsticks were used to illuminate the bags, each bearing a heartfelt message from one loved one to another. There were words of encouragement for those fighting cancer and continuing the battle, praise for those who are cancer free, and remembrances for those who succumbed to the disease.
Participants stood in silence as Andersen read, first the names of those being honored and celebrated for their continued fight, and then the names of those lost to cancer. There were sighs and nods of recognition as participants remembered loved ones whose names were read.
“In the end, life is stronger than death,” Andersen said as he closed the five-hour Relay. “Every walk we take brings us one step closer to a cure for cancer.”