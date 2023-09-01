Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on Oelwein Rotary’s Sweet Corn Feed fundraiser, which was held Thursday in Depot Park.
Following a one-week weather delay prompted by recent sweltering temperatures, the Oelwein Rotary Club Thursday welcomed the community to Depot Park for its annual Sweet Corn Feed/Pork Chop Karate Chop celebration, a one-evening fundraising spectacular that has become instrumental in supporting the group’s various project initiatives.
“This is the fourth year of the sweet corn festival,” explained the Oelwein Rotary Club’s Dylan Mulfinger, with the event fully underway. “We are raising money for local scholarships. (The money raised) goes right to high schoolers that want to learn about leadership, and it’s a great program for them; it gets them out of their comfort zone and allows them to really get involved. It’s something we focus on in our club.
“With any remaining funds,” he continued, “we try to do a civic project throughout the community.”
During the event, itself, those who attend enjoy not only live entertainment but a variety of wonderful, affordable, and largely local food that is freshly prepared, thanks in significant measure to the generosity of the Rotarians, directly, Mulfinger noted.
“We bring in a band every year, and, usually, Rotary members step up and sponsor that by themselves. Then, we bring in sweet corn from Kerns sweet corn; he donates that, which is awesome. (This year,) we have over 600 ears of corn and 300 pork chops. We cook them on a grill that’s way too hot, but we end up making some really good pork chops and good sweet corn.”
While this year’s musical performing act, 3rd Offense, was a crowd favorite, it is the corn that garners the special attention of the event’s organizers, it appeared, all part of their efforts to ensure that each and every kernel is imbued with the richest of taste and flavor.
“The most important thing is the butter dunk,” Mulfinger said in that regard, with a possible touch of jest. “No sweet corn leaves here without being fully encased in butter.”
Before the corn gets the royal treatment, however, it must first be readied for its culinary preparation, which, Mulfinger indicated, occurs just beforehand and marks another example of the dedication and service of the club’s participants in making the event happen.
“All the Rotary members show up around 4 p.m., and they start husking,” he observed, in detailing the behind-the-scenes process that yields such golden goodness. “We dunk it in the water quick, then we throw it in the cooler, and it stays delicious for a long time.”
While past iterations of the annual August fun have been deemed successful, Thursday’s latest rendition marks a new zenith, Mulfinger indicated.