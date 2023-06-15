Thursday was a dreary day across northeastern Iowa, as the effects of ongoing Canadian wildfires were unmistakable throughout the region.
Across much of Iowa, the smoke is staying aloft and residing at a sufficient height so as not to create serious concerns or problems, explained Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS).
“Smoke density, windspeed, and thermodynamic properties of the atmosphere all come into play,” Small said, regarding the factors which determine how high or low in the sky the smoke resides, Radio Iowa reported. “It’s fairly rare to get smoke down to the surface this far removed from the fires down here in Iowa,” he noted.
And while causing few issues for much of the state, perhaps, the current forecast bodes poorly for northeastern Iowa, specifically, Small indicated.
“The biggest concerns, it looks like, for the next couple of days are going to be northeast of us,” Small said, from his office in Des Moines. “The smoke might get down to the surface in far northeast Iowa,“ he observed, while reiterating his expectations that the bulk of the state will avoid any significant problems.
Locally, however, the low-hanging smoke created shrouded conditions throughout the area, which could be confirmed by attempting a distant gaze across a field or down a roadway. For others, meanwhile, the smoke was significant enough to cause irritation of eyes, throat and noses.
According to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) air quality map of Thursday’s conditions, nearly the entirety of eastern Iowa, stretching from Mason City south to Ottumwa, resided in the “unhealthy” category, with much of the area surrounding that perimeter designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” which include those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers and outdoor workers.
While active fires labeled as “out of control” by Canada’s Natural Resources agency extend throughout that nation’s southern portion, from British Columbia, through Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, those fires burning closest to Iowa are currently located in southwestern Ontario. Further east, meanwhile, the province of Quebec is also peppered with large and unrestrained fires, acting as the primary cause of the poor air quality recently experienced in location such as New York, New England and Washington D.C.
“Smoke from wildfires in both eastern and northwestern Canada has converged over Iowa and is expected to lead to fine particulate matter exceedances over eastern and east-central Iowa today,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stated in a press release Thursday afternoon. “The smoke may linger over the area and affect air quality in the coming days until a significant weather system sweeps it out of the area. Wildfire smoke carries large amounts of particulates as well as gases that may act as ozone precursors and can lead to exceedances of the NAAQS (National Ambient Air Quality Standards).”
The smoky conditions may exist throughout the coming weekend, as well, during which “fine particulate levels could reach levels considered ‘unhealthy’ where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities,” the DNR’s announcement concluded.