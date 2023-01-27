The area’s latest round of hazardous winter weather has arrived just as the month of January concludes.
Following a week marked by fog and periodic snowfall, Friday morning brought additional snow and strong winds, which made for drifts and blowing snow in a number of locations. Friday also saw “some patchy freezing drizzle,” in addition to “a wintry mix of rain and snow” to the north, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, along with reduced visibility area wide. In response to these dismal conditions, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central were all among the local schools operating on a two-hour delay Friday.
This weekend’s weather, however, is likely to become even more treacherous.
On Friday morning, the NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area, as a renewed bout of snowy conditions followed by extreme cold is anticipated.
According to Friday’s NWS statement, snow accumulations of several more inches are expected in the Oelwein area, which will be accompanied once again by a precipitous decline in temperatures. As the outlook explained, “much colder air moves into the region this weekend and into the week. Wind chills ranging from 15 to 30 below zero will be possible.”
Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory, also issued Friday morning, will be in effect beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, extending until 9 p.m. that night. The advisory, which includes both Fayette and Clayton counties, provided further details about Saturday’s bleak forecast.
“A narrow band of snow is expected to push into parts of northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin on Saturday,” the advisory noted. “The heaviest snowfall will occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. With the current storm track, total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches look likely. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day.”
Among the locations specifically identified in the advisory was Oelwein, which was joined in that regard by Elkader, Charles City and New Hampton.
Along with the snow, temperatures are also anticipated to plummet, reaching a dangerous level of cold, with lows Saturday around zero. Sunday’s predicted high is 8 degrees, while Monday, a day-time high temperature of just 3 above will be followed by a projected low of -14.
The frigid temps are expected to last well into next week, with lows well below zero through at least Wednesday.