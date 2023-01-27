Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The area’s latest round of hazardous winter weather has arrived just as the month of January concludes.

Following a week marked by fog and periodic snowfall, Friday morning brought additional snow and strong winds, which made for drifts and blowing snow in a number of locations. Friday also saw “some patchy freezing drizzle,” in addition to “a wintry mix of rain and snow” to the north, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, along with reduced visibility area wide. In response to these dismal conditions, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central were all among the local schools operating on a two-hour delay Friday.

