While many counties were caught off guard by Sunday evening’s snowfall, the Fayette County supervisors were informed Monday that the Secondary Roads Department had remained equipped to clear the snow.
Despite starting to transition to spring maintenance, the plows were still prepped and ready for the winter weather.
In addition, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported to the county supervisors that the department experienced the costliest year for snow removal and weather-related work over the past six winters. Costs are expected to top $1 million dollars this year as labor and fuel costs continuously increase.
Following the recent spring snowstorm, the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department is looking to transition to the summer work schedules.
Fantz explained employees typically work 10-hour days, which allows for more productivity during each day. By working fewer, longer days, productive time is optimized by decreasing the number of instances employees must mobilize equipment each morning and demobilize in the evening.
As they shift to new schedules, employees are transitioning to working out of the new county shop. From talk among employees, it was noted there is excitement for the on-site wash bay, which allows equipment to be cleaned more regularly to help prevent premature rusting. While there is currently no date scheduled to host an open house, Fantz indicated the department is aiming for the fall to showcase the new facility to the public.
Later, supervisors Janelle Bradley, Jeff Bunn, and Bruce Lehmann unanimously approved a proposed $1.37 million grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). This will allow for improvements on county roads V68, W19, and B6. These funds will pair with monies from the Safe Streets for All Program as the county works to improve the condition of county roads for the safety of motorists.
In addition, CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, was approved to be updated on 45 devices within county offices.
According to the company website, CrowdStrike provides “detection and response (MDR), threat hunting, and digital risk protection.” The cost of the subscription is covered by the State of Iowa. However, the approximate one-to-two-hour time to install the software will be covered by the county.
Approval for a contract with Cost Advisory Services (CAS) was also unanimous. This agreement will allow collaboration between the county and CAS for professional consultation services.