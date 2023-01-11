Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring.

A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles.

