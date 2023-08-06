Mallory Hanson, regional economic development and tourism director for Northeast Iowa RC&D, provided a brief update to the Fayette County supervisors regarding social media influencers visiting the area this summer. Hanson explained these influencers hope to capture an in-depth look at various options for activities to do within the region, including outdoor activities, food, and learning about the history of the area.
Additionally, Hanson informed the supervisors that the Fayette County Community Foundation (FCCF) Fall 2023 grant cycle begins Friday, Sept. 1, with an application deadline of Sunday, Oct. 15. The FCCF will continue to hold its grant cycle each fall, with the next cycle occurring in fall 2024. Grant information and applications are available on the FCCF website.
Supervisor Bruce Lehmann reported meeting with Cade Iverson, the new Mental Health Institute superintendent. Lehmann provided updated numbers of residents within facilities and indicated he will keep the supervisors abreast of potential shifts in the organization of care as needs and optimal care is assessed.
County engineer Joel Fantz provided an update of the Secondary Roads Department.
As many of their
projects have recently come to completion this summer, employees continue to focus on maintaining ideal road conditions. The salt and sand shed has been refilled in preparation for the winter season, which is routine for this department as they look ahead to prepare for ensuring optimal road conditions.
Fantz praised Fayette County Conservation deputy director Blake Gamm and the conservation department employees for their work in cleaning up fallen tree debris after the recent storm. Noted in the meeting was the projected assistance of Iowa State University to aid the county with working towards utilizing bio-based asphalt for roadways. The soy-based asphalt is an eco-friendly solution for paving roadways.