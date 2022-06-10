Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa Learning Farms are offering a field day focused on soil health in grazing systems on Thursday, July 7 in rural Clermont, and farther away on other dates.
In this hands-on field day, attendees will learn how to assess soils on their own properties.
The nearest occurrence will be at Nelson Family Farm 27996 Harding Road, Clermont.
Two other occurrences are each an hour from Oelwein: Wednesday, July 6 at Kubik Family Farm 2587 130th St. Traer, and Friday, July 8 at Smith Family Farm 26129 Tivoli Lane, Epworth.
A free lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and the program will be from 1 to 3 p.m., each day.
Each location will feature a soil pit with discussion of soil physical characteristics and how they impact soil function, and a comparison of soils in both grazed and row-crop systems.
Infiltration and soil aggregation assessments will be performed and discussed, along with other simple indicators that can be used to evaluate and track changes in soil health.
Attendees will also learn how to assess pasture condition and how grazing management affects soil health.
“These field days are a great opportunity to learn about the hidden world beneath our feet,” said Brian Dougherty, Field Agricultural Engineer with ISU Extension and Outreach. “People will be able to see how different management practices affect what is happening below ground and learn about how that affects the growth achieved above ground. Feel free to bring your own shovel and get your hands dirty.”
The event is free and open to farmers, landowners, and ag support providers and includes a complimentary meal, though we require reservations to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP please contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.