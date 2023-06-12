Edward Jones Financial Advisor Curt Solsma of Oelwein recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 top financial advisors from among the firm’s nearly 19,000.
The conference was held last month in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During the two-day conference, attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
“Our financial advisors work with clients to understand what is most important to them, creating unique plans for success based on needs and circumstances,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “These 400 financial advisors are phenomenal practitioners of this approach, having achieved their level of success by helping clients realize the goals they’ve set for themselves and their families.
“We remain committed to creating value for those we serve,” Orban added, “with our purpose as our foundation: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”