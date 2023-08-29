Ongoing work by the City of Oelwein to repair a recent utilities failure obstructed westbound traffic on a portion of E. Charles Street near 4th Ave. Tuesday morning.
“We had a watermain break out here a couple weeks ago,” explained Josh Loban, who serves as a public works operator for the city, “so, right now, we are getting it dug out and going to reconcrete the patch that we dug out.”
Tuesday’s efforts marked the conclusion of the project, which had already seen the repair of the underlying issue, Loban indicated, one that necessitated some significant attention to the existing concrete.
“We had to break out a panel to access the watermain,” he said, in describing the steps leading to his team’s most recent assignment. “We had to cut a section out and replace about a six-foot section of main, and then we had to move our cut marks a little bit wider just to fill in the whole patch.”
In completing Tuesday’s final phase, however, a bit more digging and concrete work was necessary, though such labor was anticipated to be wrapped up by the end of the day, Loban observed.
“(We’ll be) excavating the concrete out, and then we’ll backfill with a little rock,” he detailed, regarding the plan for completing the remainder of the task, “and then we’ll pour new concrete in, hopefully later this morning or this afternoon.”
Signaling as it did the project’s completion, any disruptions to Charles St. travel were not expected to extend further into the coming week, Loban said, with the usual traffic pattern restored in short order.
“The normal flow (of traffic) will be tomorrow, tomorrow morning,” Loban explained, regarding what drivers could expect in that vicinity. “We’ll end up just blocking this panel off while it cures overnight (Tuesday), and then traffic will be able to come around the north side and stay on the south side for normal east and west bound traffic.
“But then, in the morning,” he concluded, “we’ll pull the barricades and the cones and everything, and it will be back to normal.”