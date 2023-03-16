Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the retirement of Ben Corell from the Iowa National Guard. Be sure to pick up Saturday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
Following a 37-year military career, northeast Iowa native Major General Ben Corell retired earlier this month from his position as the highest-ranking officer in the Iowa National Guard, marking the conclusion of a journey of service that spanned parts of five decades.
Born in Manchester and raised in Strawberry Point, Corell graduated from Starmont in 1979 before enlisting in the state’s Army National Guard in January 1986. After completing both his basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning’s Infantry school in Georgia, he earned his officer’s commission through the Iowa Military Academy’s Officer Candidate School at Fort Dodge in March 1989. This achievement catapulted him to a career in which he commanded and deployed units overseas at the Company, Battalion, Brigade and Division levels.
Those deployments as Commander began in 2000, when he was sent to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Spring as leader of the Iowa Guard’s Company A, 1st-133rd Infantry. In the years that followed, Corell led teams in places such as Egypt (2003), Al Anbar Province in Iraq (2006-2007), Afghanistan and Bucharest, Romania (2016 – 2017). Most recently, having taken command of the 34th Infantry Division in December 2017, he led that unit during their deployment to Kuwait as part of Operation Enduring Freedom (SPARTAN SHIELD) from September 2018 to July 2019.
Before leaving his post, Corell reflected on his career, its role in shaping him and his upcoming retirement.
“I’ve had different people throughout my life that I felt, they’ve challenged me, either unintentionally or overtly, to be something better than just status quo,” Corell said, about what has motivated him, speaking from Iowa National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston on his final day as Adjutant General. “And some of it from a positive standpoint and some of it from a negative standpoint that just motivated me and irritated me until I was like ‘okay, I’m going to show you what I can do.’”
It was in part that meliorism that led him to join the Iowa Guard though, as he described, that choice had much more to do with his family’s circumstance amidst a challenging time.
“Making the decision to join the Iowa National Guard wasn’t easy,” he said. “I was on the farm in the fall of 1985. During the 1980’s, it was tough going, and I decided this really wasn’t going to be my future. My wife and I were married, we had three small kids at the time under the age of five.”
Then, as fate would have it, Corell’s wife happened to be reading a familiar publication one day, and her doing so would forever change the path of their lives.
“She found an article in The Oelwein Daily Register about joining the Iowa National Guard. They had a $5,000 cash enlistment bonus at the time,” he explained. “So, that kind of caught my eye,” which, in light of his family’s situation, eventually led him to enlist.
And though his subsequent experience in the Guard, which included numerous deployments and command responsibilities, was vast, Corell, when prompted, singled out one harrowing occasion that was particularly meaningful to him.