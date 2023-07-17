Ice chips flew as sculptor Bill Gordish maneuvered his chainsaw through the 300-pound block of ice. The afternoon sun on Saturday reduced the frozen shards to puddles as they hit the hot sidewalk at the corner of Charles Street and Frederick Avenue in downtown Oelwein.
Despite the heat of the day, Gordish is dressed in protective gear including, a full-length rubber apron, knee pads over the work pants, thick rubber boots and gloves.
The crowd deepened as folks watched the Oelwein native and professional ice sculptor work, murmuring ideas of what the finished piece will be. Much to the delight of some young girls watching at the front of the crowd, the first sculpture was of a unicorn.
Gordish was one of the many former residents beckoned home to share their talents for Oelwein’s sesquicentennial held July 12-16. His talent for creating original pieces of ice art is known throughout the state and beyond.
Gordish graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1981. The son of William and Shirley Gordish first worked at Hickory Grove Supper Club and Golf Course in Oelwein, before heading off to study culinary arts at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. It was there that he was first introduced to the art of ice sculpting.
After he became a chef at the Mariott in Des Moines, he added ice sculpting to his job description and created two sculptures every Sunday for the brunch crowd. Now working for a large food service business, he finds time to devote to his ice art whenever possible.
Many approached him while he worked on his pieces Saturday afternoon, some former teachers, classmates, neighbors and old friends. He chatted with them while he worked each piece. After the unicorn, Gordish carved a sea creature, a locomotive with 150elwein cut into it, and a honeybee on a flower stem for the finish. Each piece was more intricate than the last. The locomotive didn’t stand the test of heat and strong breeze and blew over shortly after it was completed. Gordish said that is one of the mishaps of the art.
For more than 30 years, Gordish has also been featured at the Iowa State Fair where his ice carving talents are displayed in the glass coolers along with the famous Butter Cow and other sculptures. Area residents that plan on attending this year’s State Fair may catch a glimpse of Gordish or at least his work while they visit.