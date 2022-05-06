‘Something for everyone’ in the new Williams Center show schedule

There is more cost-saving news for patrons of The Williams Center for the Arts. Season ticket sales have now opened to the general public and the cost remains the same, but with two more shows added for a total of seven shows for $165. Individual tickets purchased for just one show at a time are $40 each, so persons can save $125 buying a season ticket. Showtime for each of the seven shows is 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6.
Director Doug McFarlane said he thinks patrons will really enjoy the show lineup for the 2022-2023 season, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 20, with “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute.” Booked as “the next best thing to Garth Brooks,” this musical performance is the perfect gateway to a great season of variety and top-notch talent, McFarlane said.
“Broadway Tonite Live!” takes the stage Saturday, Sept 24. The audience will be treated to a fascinating and unforgettable trip through the greatest Broadway shows.
“Collision of Rhythm” on Saturday, Oct. 22, features a percussion duo of unmatched precision. Think of “Stomp” meets “Blue Man” meets “Cirque du Soleil.”
“Christmas with the Celts” will be the first Christmas show for a few years and will kick off the holiday season with memorable music Sunday, Nov. 27. “First there was Riverdance, then Celtic Women and now Christmas with the Celts.
“Hotel California” an Eagles Tribute Show, will be the first show after the holidays on Saturday, Feb. 25. No matter who you are or what age you are, you probably know the words to at least one of the legendary Eagles hits. This is the original Tribute to the Eagles, McFarlane notes.
“Craig Karges: Experience the Extraordinary” will be the featured illusionist at the Williams Center stage on Friday, March 17.
According to McFarlane, “Karges has been called the illusionist who is another Tony Robbins who meets David Copperfield.”
“A Tribute to Elton John” will wrap up the 2022-23 season on Saturday, April 29. McFarlane calls this tribute performer nothing short of phenomenal in his impersonation of the one and only Sir Elton John.
“This is perhaps our best season ever,” said McFarlane. “As you can see by the schedule, there is something for everyone. We hope many take advantage of the great savings by purchasing season tickets, since several of these shows look to be really popular with audiences. Seats could fill up quickly.”
Season tickets may be purchased only at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., 319-283-1105.
Individual event tickets can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Office or the Williams Wellness Center reception desk (319-283-2312). Individual tickets of $40 each may be purchased at any time.