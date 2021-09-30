Rather than host a dinner, the local Sons of the American Legion performs flag installations as an ongoing fundraiser.
Larry Schwartz, adjutant (bookkeeper) with the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 9, orders all the materials locally, such as flag, rope, pole and cement. Customers can find him running Sam’s Clothing on North Frederick Avenue.
Jake Blitsch has been overseeing the installations with his grandsons as a volunteer civic project. Blitsch belongs to American Legion Post 9 and is now the 1st-vice-commander. His grandsons are Sons of the American Legion members and Oelwein students Aden Yearous and Grayson Yearous.
They tend to install four to five flags a year. But the week after an Aug. 24 storm blew through Oelwein and downed many area flagpoles, they have installed four and fixed two in August; and installed three so far in September with orders for two more. They recently installed one at local business, Country Cottage Cafe, for instance. They can install a solar light alongside to illuminate the flag.
“Show your patriotism and help our veterans,” Blitsch said.