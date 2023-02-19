Oelwein High School student Natalie Crandall has been invited to participate in The America’s Team Barcelona Tournament hosted in Barcelona, Spain. Crandall will represent lowa as a member of America’s Women’s Volleyball team.
A soup supper fundraiser to help Crandall fund the trip in July, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 First St. SW.
Soup, salad, bread and dessert will be served.
All proceeds of a free-will donation will go to Crandall’s trip to play in America’s Team Barcelona Tournament occurring July 10-18, 2023, per a flyer.
“She will be an ambassador of not only the community and state, but also the country. Please help Natalie achieve this once in a lifetime opportunity!” the flyer reads.