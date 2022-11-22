Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The 2021 winner of Veridian's Spark the Spirit Award for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls region was Waverly Pet Rescue.

In honor of the holiday season, Veridian Credit Union will be awarding $38,000 to service-oriented nonprofit organizations throughout Iowa and eastern Nebraska as part of their annual Spark the Spirit initiative.

In total, Veridian employees nominated twenty organizations for this year’s campaign. Once selected, the nominees were divided into one of four regions, which included Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metropolitan area, and Omaha/Council Bluffs, with the winner in each category being chosen based on public voting. The period during which votes were accepted began on Nov. 1 and concluded on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

