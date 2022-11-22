In honor of the holiday season, Veridian Credit Union will be awarding $38,000 to service-oriented nonprofit organizations throughout Iowa and eastern Nebraska as part of their annual Spark the Spirit initiative.
In total, Veridian employees nominated twenty organizations for this year’s campaign. Once selected, the nominees were divided into one of four regions, which included Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metropolitan area, and Omaha/Council Bluffs, with the winner in each category being chosen based on public voting. The period during which votes were accepted began on Nov. 1 and concluded on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The organization in each region receiving the most votes will be given $5,000 by the credit union, with second-place finishers receiving $2,500. Those landing in third place, meanwhile, will receive $1,000. All organizations nominated will receive an award, however, with those garnering the lowest vote totals being given $500 to help support the services they provide.
“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is one way to make a difference and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”
Closer to home, in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls category, among the five non-profits nominated was the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard, an area food pantry lead by Board President Elaine Schultz and Manager Nancy Meyer.
“Thank you to Veridian Credit Union members who nominated us,” the organization stated earlier this month, “and thank you to everyone who takes the time to cast your vote for us and share this information with others.”
Other organizations nominated in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls region include Better Together Animal Rescue, Exceptional Persons, Inc., Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, and Black Hawk County’s National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
In 2021, Waverly Pet Rescue was the region’s top vote-getter, earning the campaign’s $5,000 prize.
This year’s winners will be announced on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.