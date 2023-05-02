Saturday night was more than alright for those attending the final concert of the season at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. The grand finale was a spectacular tribute to the legendary Sir Elton John, performed with perfection by Scotsman Rus Anderson.
The Rocket Man Show played to a full house with Anderson and his band giving the real deal to a cheering crowd. Opening in a wild and colorful feathered ensemble, Anderson began with some subtlety, playing the instrumental “Funeral For A Friend” before the lights flashed to bright and he took off in high gear with “The Bh Is Back,” prancing haughtily across the stage in mile-high gold platform boots between choruses as his band rocked the beat.
It was clear, this flashy performer looked, sounded and played the part just as Elton John did 50 years ago. The painstaking attention to detail left the audience in awe, not only of true-to-life reenactments of the songs and wardrobes of 1970s Elton John, but also the jaw-dropping piano virtuoso that is Anderson’s real gift. All 88 keys of the Williams Center grand piano were on fire as Anderson rocked through “Honky Cat,” “Levon,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Rocket Man,” and “I’m Still Standing,” cooling intermittently for ballads of “Daniel,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind.”
Several times during the evening, the musical talents of The Rocket Man and his band launched people from their seats to standing ovations as the famous songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin brought applause, singing along, cheers, and tears, while personal memories unfolded.
Anderson recreated the magic and live persona of a young Elton John like no other.
During the evening, he intertwined the histories of the songs and of Elton as they were when first performed. He included introductions of wardrobe pieces he owns that were worn by the legend himself, including the feathered costume, platform boots, glasses and white tuxedo with sparkling Swarovski crystals.
Some folks may have forgotten that “Candle in the Wind” was originally written and released in 1974 as a ballad to Marilyn Monroe. It reached number 11 in the UK charts and wasn’t even released as a single in the U.S., as “Bennie and the Jets” was chosen instead.
The later version of “Candle” was re-released as a single upon the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and sold more than 33 million copies. All proceeds went to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund. Elton John performed the tribute to Diana at her funeral on Sept. 6, 1997, and never sang that version again. Even though asked to perform it many times since, he said he would only perform it again upon request from one of her sons.
During Saturday night’s performance of the original “Candle in the Wind,” ground fog filled the stage and a beautiful platinum blonde woman in a white halter top dress and white sling-back high heels, shyly walked through the fog and sat briefly at the piano with The Rocket Man, before getting up and blowing a two-handed kiss to the audience with a giggle at her exit. The persona of Marilyn Monroe was portrayed by Somali Rose, who is the wife and manager of The Rocket Man, as well as one of the two backup singers, along with his sister.
Anderson also told of getting a telephone call from Elton John’s attorney with a request from John to speak with him personally.
Anderson said he thought he was in some kind of infringement trouble, but the lawyer told him John had seen some of Anderson’s tribute shows on YouTube and was so impressed that he wanted to hire him as his double to re-enact the most memorable moments of his career.
The lawyer explained they could not find any film from early Elton John concerts, which they were planning to put into a background video to be played during his farewell tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. They needed Anderson to be Elton John in his younger years of performing. Of course, he said yes and spent a few weeks in Hollywood doing what he loves — being Elton John, much to the approval and satisfaction of the legendary musician.
Closing out the Williams Center season with this electrifying and colorful tribute to an epic career was the perfect finale. Shouts of “Encore, Encore!” returned Anderson and his band to the stage. Bandmates gave solo expositions of their versatility and then the audience got what they asked for, approximately 20 minutes more of The Rocket Man and band performing “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie & The Jets,” and “Saturday Night’s Alright.”
Do you remember when rock was young? The more than 700 in attendance remembered it well.