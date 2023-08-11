Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on Stanley Fire & EMS’s recent Ice Cream Social.
While the various hot foods served at the event, which included ribeye steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and brat patties, are certainly enjoyed, nothing, Stanley Fire Chief Joe Bahe explained, beats the homemade pies in drawing the attention of diners—and, in the process, stirring up a little friendly community conversation.
“The homemade pies, the women in our community pride themselves on their pies, so people take dibs on whose pie they are going to get,” he said. “A lot of times, we’ll say, ‘we going to hold a pie back,’ or a piece back from her or her or her, so that’s kind of unique. The pie is probably just as big a draw as the ice cream.”
While little about the gathering has changed over the years, a relatively new aspect was being carried over, however.
“One thing that worked out well last year, is just a free will donation, instead of charging for it,” Bahe detailed. “We find our community is very generous, so we went to the free will donation, and we haven’t seen an impact on revenue.”
The role of the Ice Cream Social in the broader life of the community, meanwhile, only enhances its significance, a reality surpassing even its importance in ensuring the services it helps fund, Bahe said.
“As small as Stanley is, we don’t have, like, Stanley Days or any other event. This is the one event for the community for the year,” he indicated. “I’m not trying to carry the torch for the town, but… this is kind of our community celebration.”
Bahe, who was hoping to attract as many as 300 to Sunday’s event, indicated that people come from quite a distance to attend, noting also the positive role of some early and effective publicity in getting the word out.
“Some in the firefighter community like to go to every sort of fundraiser,” he said, while indicating that people make the trip from as far away as 30 miles. “Just the advertising in The Oelwein Daily Register, which has a wide reach, brings in a lot of people. I think a lot of it is just what’s read in the paper. And Facebook.”
Though the event holds an important role in both his department’s fundraising and Stanley’s summer calendar, Bahe nonetheless identified his favorite part as one unrelated either to accumulating donations or a sense of civic duty; rather, what he enjoyed most about it was the people of Stanley.
“Seeing the neighbors,” he said, in pinpointing what he liked best about the day. “There are a lot of people that come to this that I don’t see any place else. It’s nice to see the community. People will spend a half hour eating but they’ll spend another two hours talking. Usually, by the time we are trying to clean up, we are having to chase people out of here.”
“They like it,” he concluded. “Everybody enjoys it.”