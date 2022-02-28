Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, who wants to represent the newly drawn District 57, met with a dozen constituents Friday at the Waverly Public Library.
He opened his remarks with the new flat income tax bill then just sent to the governor later saying it was a way to retain Iowa’s youth.
The audience, in turn, asked about other ways to keep young Iowans; competitive hiring rules for health care workers reimbursed through Medicaid; updates on censorship legislation that would criminally penalize teachers (SF 2364); and digital sales tax parity for rural electric cooperatives and natural resources funding.
House District 57 will encompass all of Butler County and the western third of Bremer County including the Plainfield, Waverly, Janesville and Denver areas, all towns Grassley visited Friday.
Grassley said the tax bill will take the state to a 4% flat income tax rate over the next four year, “zero out” tax on retirement income on pensions, and help retiring farmers to “also have some of those benefits.”
Corporate tax changes were added in conversations with the Senate and governor, he said. Corporate income tax will be capped at $700 million a year.
“Any growth on top of that will (be) cut back in the form of rate reduction,” Grassley said.
Currently, Iowa’s tax rate is 5.5% for corporate tax brackets earning under $100,000, 9% for brackets over $100,000, and 9.8% for brackets over $250,000, according to Tax Foundation, an independent policy nonprofit.
According to the Tax Foundation, as of Jan. 1, 2022, Iowa and Minnesota are tied for the third-highest top-tier corporate tax rate at 9.8%, after Pennsylvania (9.99%) and New Jersey (11.5%). Many states have a gross receipt tax, which is slightly different. Connecticut charges a 10% surtax if a business has $100,000 or more gross proceeds.
Grassley said Iowa had the “second highest” corporate tax rate in the country, and that the legislation will lower it to 5.5%.
He described “part of the package and what the House wanted to see.” The House looked at the entire tax structure and found the state has a little over $400,000 a year going to tax credits and some to “refundability.”
“Refundability is basically the state writing a check to certain entities based on what they do,” he said. “Whether they have a tax liability or not.
The bill, he said, will start “ratcheting those down, at the same time bringing the corporate tax rate down. And that’s going to take some time, not as quickly as the personal income tax.”
The state is able to do this on account of over $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund, established in 2013, $1 billion in its ending balance, and over $800 million in cash reserve “rainy day” funds, he said.