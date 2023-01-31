A group of 13 Oelwein High School choral readers is advancing to the Northeast Large Group State Speech contest after success at districts.
Twelve students performed one choral reading piece at the district meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Cascade High School, receiving an overall division one rating, and 13 will compete with the piece at state, OHS speech coach Liz Stange said.
The Northeast Iowa Large Group State contest will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at Waterloo West High School.
The community and family members are welcome to attend and they should note that there may be a recommended donation at the entrance, Stange said.
It is suggested that spectators arrive by 8:30 a.m., as Oelwein will perform third that day.
The choral readers are performing “Student: A Day in the Life” by George Henry. The 10-minute piece details the stress and loneliness of dealing with everyday problems.
It touches on topics that are stressors for students, Stange said, such as big school projects, eating disorders and college decisions.
The students first started practicing on winter break, having fun and getting to know one another and the script, Stange said.
“Since then, they have worked diligently to solidify timing, diction, and especially the group unison parts that are the hardest to nail. In addition, the piece takes intense focus and emotional interpretation to get the message across effectively that we’ve spent so much time perfecting,” Stange said.
“These students have worked extremely hard, packing in extra practice whenever we can between their 12-13 schedules. I am incredibly proud of this group — which is filled with most students who have never competed or participated in any speech event ever,” Stange said.
The choral readers who will compete at the northeast state meet are: freshmen, Jenna Bahe, Lola Ciesielski, Chase Edmonds, Gabe Klendworth and Angie Miller; sophomores, Keatyn Andersen, Lorraine Glew and Ali Cook; juniors, Mallory Bratten, Selah Hadley, Sydney Rahe and Leo Dettbarn.
Additionally, two short film groups, a musical theater group, and an improv group, also competed. These groups all received a division two rating and will not be advancing.