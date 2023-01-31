Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A chorus of voices heading to state

The Oelwein High School choral reading group pauses for a photo after success at the district meet Jan. 21 at Cascade. They will perform at Large Group State on Feb. 4 at Waterloo West High School. Students and their year are, from left, front row, Keatyn Andersen, 10th; Mallory Bratten, 11th; and Lorraine Glew, 10th; middle row, Macy Westendorf, ninth; Lola Ciesielski, ninth; Selah Hadley, 11th; Jenna Bahe, ninth; and Sydney Rahe, 11th; back row: Chase Edmonds, ninth; Gabe Klendworth, ninth; Liz Stange, coach; Ali Cook, 10th; and Angie Miller, ninth. Not pictured but competing with them at state: Leo Dettbarn, 11th.

 CONTRIBUTED BY OELWEIN SCHOOLS

A group of 13 Oelwein High School choral readers is advancing to the Northeast Large Group State Speech contest after success at districts.

Twelve students performed one choral reading piece at the district meet on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Cascade High School, receiving an overall division one rating, and 13 will compete with the piece at state, OHS speech coach Liz Stange said.

