Thirty Oelwein High School graduating senior applicants were presented scholarships and other honors during awards night on Wednesday, May 17 at the Williams Center for the Arts.
Going line by line, more than 80 awards are listed on the program, with many including scholarships. Oelwein Dollars for Scholars (DFS) presented more than 45 scholarships that were listed in the program for the high school.
Oelwein DFS noted it awarded continuing education scholarships to six members of the OHS Class of 2021, without listing the students.
Counting the two-years-out continuing education scholarships, the chapter awarded about $109,000 in scholarships for 2023, said Oelwein DFS Co-President Kathy Lenth, who serves alongside Co-President Missy Rau.
Award presenters ranged from graduating classes to clubs, from businesses to families.
The goal of the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars chapter, established in 1990 under Scholarship America, is to expand access to higher education by providing a scholarship for each qualifying successful applicant.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars awarded several new scholarships this year, including the Brad Ohl Memorial, Kara Kay Schmith Memorial, Kaye Frazer Memorial, Class of 1968 Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart, Lori Ohl Memorial, Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1725, and Terry Stevens Memorial.
Among the higher-figure awards allocated:
A novelty check was presented to Pvt. Nicholas Keppler from the Army College Fund and Montgomery GI Bill, for up to $100,000.
A Last Dollar Scholarship to Northeast Iowa Community College was presented to Westin Woodson. Per Future Ready Iowa, this scholarship covers any gap between grants and scholarships and tuition and qualified fees. NICC average full-time student tuition and fees is estimated at $7,200 for the 2023-24 academic year, if living at home, per the college.
In the top Oelwein Dollars for Scholars award, the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Churchill and Marval Williams Scholarship allocated $4,000 per student per year, renewable for four years. Students selected also received a biography of Church Williams.
Recipients were: Olivia Armstead, Nevin Berry, Carter Jeanes, Elizabeth Recker, Chris Rocha, Emma Smock, Parker Sperfslage and Brock Steinlage.
Students who received the balance of the awards are:
Academic Excellence Awards: Berry, Ray Gearhart, Lily King, Jory Mortenson, Sperfslage and Ella Schunk
Governor’s Scholar Program: Sperfslage
Seniors Honors Program: King, Recker, Schunk and Sperfslage
Des Moines Register Academic All-State: Sperfslage
National “I Dare You” Leadership Award: Deron Henderson, Conner Jorgensen and Rocha
MacDowell Club Award: Sperfslage
Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Awards: Gearhart and King
Iowa Army National Guard: Landyn Schuldt
USMC Distinguished Athlete: Zoey Reisner and Rocha
USMC Scholastic Excellence: Henderson
USMC Semper Fidelis for Musical Excellence: Amera Schoultz
Tuesday Tourist: Sara Throckmorton
Rhonda Gearhart Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart and Rocha
Chad Paul Memorial Scholarship: Rocha
Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship: Alex Duffy, Erica Hershey and King
Eastern Star Chapter 45 Scholarship: Steinlage
McCarthy Scholarship: King, Smock and Steinlage
Arthur Roepke Scholarship Award from Zion Lutheran Church: King, Schunk and Jaxon Weber
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative: Steinlage
Oelwein Husky Booster Club: Smock and Steinlage
James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship: Sperfslage
Oelwein Certified Education Association Scholarship: Kaitlyn Pattison and Sperfslage
Husky Mart and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company Scholarship: King and Sperfslage
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein, George Whalen Scholarship: King and Smock
NICC/RAMS STEM Scholarship: Berry
Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship: Steinlage and Sperfslage
DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS
The balance of Oelwein Dollars for Scholars awards follow:
Saur & Saur Academic Scholarship: Hershey
M and M Kingdon Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9: Olivia Armstead and Recker
Class of 1966: Carson Cox
American Legion Post 9 – Jim Morrison Memorial: Ryan Rael
Legion Post 9 – Honor Guard: Henderson
Michael Berger Trust: Emma Hovatter, Sarah Peti and Kayla Voges
Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart, Emily Hess, King, Mortenson, Lily Pint and Schunk
Heinle Agricultural Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage
Kaye Frazer Memorial Scholarship: Cox
Oelwein Rotary Club Scholarship: King and Voges
Community Bank of Oelwein – Employees: Berry
Community Bank of Oelwein: Pattison
Gene Heitz Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage
Lt. Patricia Mendez Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Reagan and Schoultz
Levin Family Scholarship: Sperfslage
Terry Stevens Memorial Scholarship: Jeanes
Class of 1968 OCHS and Sacred Heart: Woodson
Oelwein Odd Rods Scholarship: Tyrone Armstead and Olivia Duffy
Kara Kay Schmith Memorial Scholarship: Reagan
Lee Drewelow IFA Award: Recker
Oelwein VFW Post 1725: Alexander Duffy and Reisner
Oelwein Lions Club: Olivia Duffy
Robert Link/ Jacqueline Scott Memorial Scholarship: Weber
Brad Ohl Memorial Scholarship: Woodson
Lori Ohl Ernst Memorial Scholarship: Schunk
Dan Crandall Memorial Scholarship: Recker
Todd Wakeford Memorial Scholarship: Henderson
Zach and Ace Reaves Baseball/Softball: Gearhart and Reisner
Arndt Family Scholarship: Woodson
Berger Family Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Rael, Smock and Steinlage
Norm DeLong Memorial Scholarship: Tyrone Armstead
Birdnow Motor Trade Scholarship: Pint
Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship: Mortenson
Dr. Irving Fradkin (founded what became Scholarship America, known as DFS) – Group 1: Tyrone Armstead, Cox, Hess, Hovatter, Schoultz, Schunk and Sperfslage
Gerald and Maxine Hershey Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Duffy
Eddie Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Schoultz
Heritage Mutual Insurance/Lyle Miller: Weber
Lou and Virginia Pirillo Scholarship: Hershey
Dr. Fradkin – Group 2: King, Henderson, Mortenson, Pattison, Voges, Weber and Woodson
Jim Ridihalgh Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart
Sue Dohrmann Memorial Scholarship: Pattison
Oelwein Dental Associates Scholarship: Olivia Duffy
Carolyn (Beem) Stammeyer Memorial Scholarship: Schoultz
Dr. Fradkin – Group 3: Alexander Duffy, Olivia Duffy, Hershey, Peti, Pint, Reagan and Rocha
SCHOOL ACTIVITY AWARDS
OHS Activities Director Jamie Jacobs presented activity awards and scholarships.
Iowa Choral Directors Association: Sperfslage
Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Female: Schoultz
Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Male: Sperfslage
Gary Woods Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart and Steinlage
Donald and Lola Jean Woods Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Armstead and Smock
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Award: Smock
Bob Clark Scholarship: Weber
Bob Strang Award: Schunk
Most Valuable Female Athlete: Smock
Most Valuable Male Athlete: Jeanes
Bernie Saggau Award: Jeanes