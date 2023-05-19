Thirty Oelwein High School graduating senior applicants were presented scholarships and other honors during awards night on Wednesday, May 17 at the Williams Center for the Arts.

Going line by line, more than 80 awards are listed on the program, with many including scholarships. Oelwein Dollars for Scholars (DFS) presented more than 45 scholarships that were listed in the program for the high school.

Oelwein DFS noted it awarded continuing education scholarships to six members of the OHS Class of 2021, without listing the students.

Counting the two-years-out continuing education scholarships, the chapter awarded about $109,000 in scholarships for 2023, said Oelwein DFS Co-President Kathy Lenth, who serves alongside Co-President Missy Rau.

Award presenters ranged from graduating classes to clubs, from businesses to families.

The goal of the Oelwein Dollars for Scholars chapter, established in 1990 under Scholarship America, is to expand access to higher education by providing a scholarship for each qualifying successful applicant.

Oelwein Dollars for Scholars awarded several new scholarships this year, including the Brad Ohl Memorial, Kara Kay Schmith Memorial, Kaye Frazer Memorial, Class of 1968 Oelwein Community High School and Sacred Heart, Lori Ohl Memorial, Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1725, and Terry Stevens Memorial.

Among the higher-figure awards allocated:

A novelty check was presented to Pvt. Nicholas Keppler from the Army College Fund and Montgomery GI Bill, for up to $100,000.

A Last Dollar Scholarship to Northeast Iowa Community College was presented to Westin Woodson. Per Future Ready Iowa, this scholarship covers any gap between grants and scholarships and tuition and qualified fees. NICC average full-time student tuition and fees is estimated at $7,200 for the 2023-24 academic year, if living at home, per the college.

In the top Oelwein Dollars for Scholars award, the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation Churchill and Marval Williams Scholarship allocated $4,000 per student per year, renewable for four years. Students selected also received a biography of Church Williams.

Recipients were: Olivia Armstead, Nevin Berry, Carter Jeanes, Elizabeth Recker, Chris Rocha, Emma Smock, Parker Sperfslage and Brock Steinlage.

Students who received the balance of the awards are:

Academic Excellence Awards: Berry, Ray Gearhart, Lily King, Jory Mortenson, Sperfslage and Ella Schunk

Governor’s Scholar Program: Sperfslage

Seniors Honors Program: King, Recker, Schunk and Sperfslage

Des Moines Register Academic All-State: Sperfslage

National “I Dare You” Leadership Award: Deron Henderson, Conner Jorgensen and Rocha

MacDowell Club Award: Sperfslage

Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Awards: Gearhart and King

Iowa Army National Guard: Landyn Schuldt

USMC Distinguished Athlete: Zoey Reisner and Rocha

USMC Scholastic Excellence: Henderson

USMC Semper Fidelis for Musical Excellence: Amera Schoultz

Tuesday Tourist: Sara Throckmorton

Rhonda Gearhart Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart and Rocha

Chad Paul Memorial Scholarship: Rocha

Hazleton Commercial Club Scholarship: Alex Duffy, Erica Hershey and King

Eastern Star Chapter 45 Scholarship: Steinlage

McCarthy Scholarship: King, Smock and Steinlage

Arthur Roepke Scholarship Award from Zion Lutheran Church: King, Schunk and Jaxon Weber

East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative: Steinlage

Oelwein Husky Booster Club: Smock and Steinlage

James W. and Jvone E. Maxwell Memorial Scholarship: Sperfslage

Oelwein Certified Education Association Scholarship: Kaitlyn Pattison and Sperfslage

Husky Mart and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company Scholarship: King and Sperfslage

Friends of MercyOne Oelwein, George Whalen Scholarship: King and Smock

NICC/RAMS STEM Scholarship: Berry

Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship: Steinlage and Sperfslage

DOLLARS FOR SCHOLARS

The balance of Oelwein Dollars for Scholars awards follow:

Saur & Saur Academic Scholarship: Hershey

M and M Kingdon Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9: Olivia Armstead and Recker

Class of 1966: Carson Cox

American Legion Post 9 – Jim Morrison Memorial: Ryan Rael

Legion Post 9 – Honor Guard: Henderson

Michael Berger Trust: Emma Hovatter, Sarah Peti and Kayla Voges

Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart, Emily Hess, King, Mortenson, Lily Pint and Schunk

Heinle Agricultural Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage

Kaye Frazer Memorial Scholarship: Cox

Oelwein Rotary Club Scholarship: King and Voges

Community Bank of Oelwein – Employees: Berry

Community Bank of Oelwein: Pattison

Gene Heitz Memorial Scholarship: Steinlage

Lt. Patricia Mendez Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Reagan and Schoultz

Levin Family Scholarship: Sperfslage

Terry Stevens Memorial Scholarship: Jeanes

Class of 1968 OCHS and Sacred Heart: Woodson

Oelwein Odd Rods Scholarship: Tyrone Armstead and Olivia Duffy

Kara Kay Schmith Memorial Scholarship: Reagan

Lee Drewelow IFA Award: Recker

Oelwein VFW Post 1725: Alexander Duffy and Reisner

Oelwein Lions Club: Olivia Duffy

Robert Link/ Jacqueline Scott Memorial Scholarship: Weber

Brad Ohl Memorial Scholarship: Woodson

Lori Ohl Ernst Memorial Scholarship: Schunk

Dan Crandall Memorial Scholarship: Recker

Todd Wakeford Memorial Scholarship: Henderson

Zach and Ace Reaves Baseball/Softball: Gearhart and Reisner

Arndt Family Scholarship: Woodson

Berger Family Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Rael, Smock and Steinlage

Norm DeLong Memorial Scholarship: Tyrone Armstead

Birdnow Motor Trade Scholarship: Pint

Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship: Mortenson

Dr. Irving Fradkin (founded what became Scholarship America, known as DFS) – Group 1: Tyrone Armstead, Cox, Hess, Hovatter, Schoultz, Schunk and Sperfslage

Gerald and Maxine Hershey Memorial Scholarship: Alexander Duffy

Eddie Murphy Memorial Scholarship: Schoultz

Heritage Mutual Insurance/Lyle Miller: Weber

Lou and Virginia Pirillo Scholarship: Hershey

Dr. Fradkin – Group 2: King, Henderson, Mortenson, Pattison, Voges, Weber and Woodson

Jim Ridihalgh Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart

Sue Dohrmann Memorial Scholarship: Pattison

Oelwein Dental Associates Scholarship: Olivia Duffy

Carolyn (Beem) Stammeyer Memorial Scholarship: Schoultz

Dr. Fradkin – Group 3: Alexander Duffy, Olivia Duffy, Hershey, Peti, Pint, Reagan and Rocha

SCHOOL ACTIVITY AWARDS

OHS Activities Director Jamie Jacobs presented activity awards and scholarships.

Iowa Choral Directors Association: Sperfslage

Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Female: Schoultz

Performing Arts Award – Outstanding Male: Sperfslage

Gary Woods Memorial Scholarship: Gearhart and Steinlage

Donald and Lola Jean Woods Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Armstead and Smock

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Award: Smock

Bob Clark Scholarship: Weber

Bob Strang Award: Schunk

Most Valuable Female Athlete: Smock

Most Valuable Male Athlete: Jeanes

Bernie Saggau Award: Jeanes