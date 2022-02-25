Special gift in celebration of milestone

Everybody celebrates milestones in different ways. Most often milestones are acknowledged with parties to share in the celebration with other, or card showers where others share in congratulating the honoree.
As his birthday was approaching, Robert Hamilton of rural Hazleton, decided to celebrate he has lived on Earth for 70 years by paying it forward. His birthday announcement in the Oelwein Daily Register asked, not for cards, but for the cost of a card, to which he would match up to $1,000, and give the total to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. The local food bank helps referred persons in the Oelwein and West Central school districts with food and some other necessities.
“It’s just something I wanted to do,” Robert said simply.
Robert’s birthday was Feb. 18 and the following Friday, he and wife Deb showed up at the Kitchen Cupboard in the basement of the First Baptist Church in Oelwein, where he presented a check for $2,532.
Cupboard Manager Nancy Meyer was taken by surprise as she accepted the generous donation.
“We are so thankful for your generosity and thoughtfulness,” she said. Meyer noted that monetary donations are used to supplement items at the Cupboard when the shelves start getting low. She said it is heartwarming, especially after the holidays, to receive donations that help them to help others.
Robert said money donated came to $1,266 in more than 50 cards or envelopes from as far away as Wichita, Kansas. He matched the total amount, joking that it was his wife’s money, as he gave her a nudge.
As far as being 70, Robert says it’s just a day like any other day.
“Thanks to everyone who helped make my 70th birthday memorable,” he added.