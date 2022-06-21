The community of Oelwein will see some significant changes in the near future. One of the most prominent is the upcoming closure and demolition of the Oelwein Community Plaza.
In a series of articles over the next several days, we will try to shed a light on why the Plaza is coming down, the efforts underway to replace the Plaza, and make our community a destination for celebrations and events in the entire region, providing an anchor for our downtown, and making a positive economic impact for the community.
PLAZA nears the end
The Plaza has served as a community gathering place for decades, hosting everything from wedding receptions to trivia nights, reunions, birthday parties, and showers. The building was previously the original Fareway store for the community and when Fareway decided to build a new store, the building was converted into a community event center. The Plaza has been a focal point for the community, providing many great memories for the residents of Oelwein. The community is very grateful for the many volunteer hours the Plaza Board has put into the building over the years.
Unfortunately, the condition of the building and the land it sits on has deteriorated over the years. The west side of the building rests on an underground bridge that is part of the water mitigation system to help prevent flooding downtown. The Plaza property bridge is one of three adjacent bridges, the other two owned by the City of Oelwein. The Plaza bridge is supported by old buried rail cars and other structurally unsound supports that have caused instability under the parking lot.
The City is required to have their bridges inspected periodically to check for deterioration. These inspections have determined there are deficiencies that need to be remedied. The bridge that is on Charles Street will be repaired as it falls under the Urban Bridge Fund from the State of Iowa. Engineers for the City have estimated the cost of fixing this bridge at $1,000,000. This bridge is approximately 66 feet wide.
The Plaza bridge is twice as wide, meaning the costs to repair it and redo the parking lot could exceed well over $1,000,000 if the Plaza were responsible for repairs. The Plaza Foundation does not have the resources to make these repairs.
In August 2021, the City offered a solution to alleviate the liability issues facing the Plaza Foundation. The City had an opportunity to apply for a grant from CDBG-CV for funds that could be used for expanding municipal green spaces in light of the COVID-19 epidemic’s 6-foot distancing standards. The grant funds would be used to tear down the facility, rework the land, and provide expanded green space. The funds would also help erect permanent restroom and concession spaces as well as expand the green space to enhance the park for outdoor activities, including Party in the Park and other community events.
The grant had a limited time frame to apply and use the funds. The total park project was estimated to cost $750,000, with the grant covering $449,485 of the expenses. This provided an excellent opportunity to improve the downtown park area with the bulk of the cost not being borne by the City. The City is using $50,000 of existing available funding, along with a Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation grant of $200,000. The proposed project will still provide a great enhancement to Plaza Park.
The Plaza has many issues that led to the decision to tear down the facility. The building is more than 60 years old and had issues with the parking area when Fareway was still there. It was last renovated in 1992. There are substantial cracks in the walls caused by the building settling toward the West parking lot. The northwest corner of the building has had multiple water issues over the years. The building sits in the flood plain. New cracks in the floor in the main event room have developed, causing the floor to buckle and allow for ants to infiltrate the building.
In 2019, architects from Martin Gardner provided an estimate of costs to renovate the Plaza building, and the figure came back at approximately $1,600,000. This did not include any funds to fix the structural issues of the parking lot, which would push the costs close to $3,000,000 to renovate and correct any site issues. Due to the Plaza being in the flood plain, it is disqualified from being eligible for government grant funding for improvements or renovations.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger attended the August 2021 Plaza board meeting to inform the board of the condition of the Plaza property and the City’s proposed remedy. The board voted unanimously to work with the City on the project. At the October 2021 Plaza board meeting, additional information was presented to the board about the project and condition of the building to alleviate any concerns the board members had about possibly moving too quickly and to fully understand the need to proceed. At that meeting, the board was in favor of and approved taking the City’s proposal.
The Plaza will officially close on June 30, 2022. The Plaza board is considering donating many furnishings to various organizations in Oelwein, with remaining items to be sold at a garage sale to be held in July.
Demolition will occur late this summer/early fall with a goal of completing the park renovation by May 2023.