In response to the state Supreme Court’s recent inaction regarding current abortion laws, Iowa lawmakers may soon be returning to the capitol for a special session focused on addressing the subject.
According to reports from several media outlets, including KCCI in Des Moines and KCRG, an email sent by an Iowa lawmaker has directed state representatives to reserve Monday, July 10 for the possibility of convening in special session. The reason for the special session, however, was not indicated, as no formal announcement has yet been made.
Though the convention’s purpose remains undeclared, its focus, given Republican accomplishments during the regular session and the Court’s recent ruling, should not be a mystery, political analyst Dennis Goldford indicated.
“The governor pretty well got just about everything she wanted... in the spring,” Goldford said, according to the KCCI report. “It’s fair to guess that the primary focus of a special session would be Iowa’s regulation of abortion rights.”
Friday, meanwhile, state Senator Sarah Trone Garriott told KCCI that, to her understanding, a special session could be in the offing.
“We have heard from the governor that there’s the possibility of new legislation, a special session, a change to our state’s constitution,” Trone Garriott said, KCCI reported.
In mid-June and following a rare three-to-three tie vote, a deeply divided Iowa Supreme Court decided against removing an injunction halting a 2018 law that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The tied vote among the court’s justices, which KCRG reported occurred because Justice Dana Oxley recused herself, ensured the injunction would remain in place pending further action by lawmakers.
The decision followed Governor Reynolds’ request that the court lift the injunction based on the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
The injunction was put in place in 2019 when a district court judge from Polk County ruled against the 2018 law, thus halting its statewide enforcement.
Had the injunction been removed by the court last month, the law would have, with exceptions for incest, rape, or to preserve the life of the mother, effectively banned abortion in the state by prohibiting the procedure once a heartbeat is identified, which occurs before many women are aware they are expecting, or around six weeks into a pregnancy.
“The fight is not over,” Gov. Reynolds said, in a statement after the ruling. “There is no right more sacred than life, and nothing more worthy of our strongest defense than the innocent unborn. We are reviewing our options in preparation for continuing the fight.”
An opinion piece by Democratic state Senator Janice Weiner, meanwhile, published Friday on the Iowa Starting Line political website, argued that further action on the matter of abortion was unnecessary.
“Numerous regulations on abortion already exist—it is, in fact, the most regulated health-care procedure in the United States,” wrote Weiner, who represents Iowa City. “In the state of Iowa, obtaining an abortion requires that an ultrasound be performed, and the pregnant person must be offered the chance to see it and counseled on all options. Parents of minors must be informed. There is a 24-hour waiting period. 20 weeks is the limit unless a life is at risk.
“Rather than convene a special session to enact an unpopular and dangerous new law, I suggest that we spend our time focusing on policies that would give Iowans a hand up,” Weiner concluded. “We have adequate guardrails in place when it comes to reproductive healthcare in Iowa. We can help people without further government interference. Let’s place our trust in Iowans and their medical providers.”