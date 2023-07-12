Following a marathon 15-hour special session of the Iowa legislature, lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would effectively prohibit abortions in the state.
“Today, the Iowa legislature once again voted to protect life and end abortion at a heartbeat, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother,” Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement after the bill’s passage. “The Iowa Supreme Court questioned whether this legislature would pass the same law they did in 2018, and today they have a clear answer. The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed.”
Reynolds requested Tuesday’s extraordinary legislative session after a deeply divided Iowa Supreme Court in June decided against removing an injunction halting a 2018 state law that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
That finding followed Governor Reynolds’ request for the court to lift the injunction based on the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision last summer. The injunction was put in place in 2019 when a district court judge from Polk County ruled against the 2018 law, thus halting its statewide enforcement.
The measure passed on Tuesday, House File 732, closely mirrors the 2018 bill in banning nearly all abortions once cardiac activity can be identified, which typically occurs around a pregnancy’s sixth week. The bill does include exceptions in cases of certain medical conditions, however, as well as for rape and incest.
“This bill protects unborn children in Iowa,” said State Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta, who was the bill’s floor manager. “This bill sets a clear standard where the state has an interest in the life of a child—when the baby’s heart starts beating. Where there is a heartbeat, there is life.”
Davenport Republican Representative Luana Stoltenberg, who also supported the bill, referred to her own experiences with abortion in sharing her thoughts on the proposal.
“I was told that it was just a blob of tissue,” she said, in reference to her own three abortions, Radio Iowa reported. “Every day I live with the reality that I killed the only children I would ever have.”
In the House, all Democratic legislators voted against the bill, including the party’s leader Jennifer Konfrst.
“Women will be less free in a few hours than they are right now,” Konfrst said, prior to the passage of the measure late Tuesday. “If the state can tell you you have to have a baby, what else can the state tell you? That you can’t?”
“I’m a dad with daughters. I have three of them. And I’m afraid of what their future holds while the state continues to strip away their rights,” added Konfrst’s Democratic colleague Representative Eric Gjerde.
In the upper chamber, meanwhile, Senate Democrats expressed the same refrain, criticizing the bill in no uncertain terms.
“This abortion ban is not preventing abortion,” argued Senator Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids, “but rather just a cause of a heavier burden of women having to leave the state to access care or to decide to self-abort in an unsafe way.”
“I am not here to do the governor’s bidding,” said Senator Sarah Trone Garriott during the bill’s floor debate, her voice unsteady. “I am here for Iowans. But I’m not just standing up for them. I am standing up for me. This is not theoretical to me. This is personal. This is my body. This is my life. These are my rights. The majority party is making decisions about my body, about my life… Trying to silence my voice. But I am here.”
In a joint statement early Wednesday, Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Iowa and the Emma Goldman Clinic, while noting what it called the bill’s “narrow, unworkable exceptions,” identified their pledge “to challenge the law in state court. This ban will block nearly all abortions in the state, severely limiting access to critical reproductive health care,” the statement read.
The bill passed the House by a 56-34 margin around 9 p.m. Tuesday before its 32-17 affirmation in the senate chamber after 11 p.m.
Governor Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law Friday.