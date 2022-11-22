Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein volleyball at mobile food pantry - file

Oelwein volleyball players volunteer during the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center mobile food pantry distribution on Aug. 11, 2021.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register file photo

Oelwein High School students in the Silver Cord program volunteered about 1,100 hours for the 2022-2023 school year, says Lee Andersen, the Silver Cord board member in charge of the program.

After a lull in opportunities to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board saw an increase in student participation in the 2021-2022 school year, Andersen said.

