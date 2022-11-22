Oelwein High School students in the Silver Cord program volunteered about 1,100 hours for the 2022-2023 school year, says Lee Andersen, the Silver Cord board member in charge of the program.
After a lull in opportunities to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board saw an increase in student participation in the 2021-2022 school year, Andersen said.
Last school year, Oelwein Silver Cord students got in 2,500 hours of community service during the summer of 2021 and the 2021-2022 school year.
The OHS Silver Cord program, established in 2017, recognizes students for community service — voluntarism — during high school. All students from each grade level are eligible to earn Silver Cord hours, starting the summer before their freshman year until April 1 of their senior year.
The program, Andersen said, benefits the students as well as the organizations they serve.
“They experience what it’s like to help others, for no specific reason,” Andersen said, “other than it’s the right thing to do.”
Students, Andersen said, display numerous positive personal qualities while volunteering — such as character, worth ethic, generosity and a good attitude.
Students have volunteered recently at child cares, school concession stands, a local food pantry, Oelwein Public Library fundraisers, school and club sports, local conservation and church events, and the United Way Day of Caring.
“It is the hope of the Silver Cord board that as many high school students as possible will start or continue to volunteer their time and give back to the community,” Andersen said.
Students participating are required to log their hours on recording forms, which are then turned in to one of the committee members.
The total of hours needed is 150. Flexibility was granted when activities were reduced during the pandemic.
“We’re still at a prorated number (of hours),” Andersen said Monday. “We won’t return to the 150 amount until the 2024 school year begins, probably. That is when a full four years will have passed since we shut down for COVID.”
All students that complete their first 10 hours earn a Silver Cord shirt.
At Senior Awards Night, the students who have met the hours requirement and have their paperwork completed — again by April 1 — are recognized and honored with a certificate and a purple-and-silver cord to wear at the commencement ceremony.
Current Silver Cord board members (at the high school) are: Lee Andersen, Jerilyn Purvis, Todd Kastli, Lesley Yearous, Steve Bunn and Deb Vargason. Current middle school counselor Deena Smock was an original committee member as well.
Contact any board member to request volunteers at an event.