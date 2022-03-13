A nostalgic drive through downtown Oelwein can pop up memories of businesses that used to be or the number of businesses that have operated in the same building. The subject would make a great trivia question in a game.
Question: What used to be in the building at 125 S. Frederick Ave., where Buds ‘N Blossoms is located?
Answer: A flower shop.
It’s true! According to current owners Charter and Linda Leete, the building was built and opened as a floral and produce shop, operated by the Jennings family. It became just a flower shop when Lazios purchased the business. At that time, the building was just the front portion that is now the Buds ‘N Blossoms display area and service counter. It was a tiny flower shop on main street with the floral design area in the basement. The exact dates of the previous ownerships were not known in conversation, but it is also a bit of trivia that current owners, the Leetes, have been florists in Oelwein longer than any others.
Linda was hired at Buds ‘N Blossoms by owners Ben and Nancy Carpenter in 1970. Not long after, Charter came to the store on an internship from Kirkwood Community College, where he studied floral design. That was in 1971, and Laverne and Sally Eggleston purchased the store as a business venture while he interned.
As Charter explained, neither of the Egglestons knew about flowers, so they asked him to stay on and run the business. It turned out to be more than the start of a career, but also a friendship with Linda that “blossomed” into love, marriage and family. The Leetes celebrated 50 years of operating Buds ‘N Blossoms in November. They also celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary Nov. 17, 2021.
The flower shop has evolved to include select home décor items, some antiques, and most recently, native wines from Eagles Landing in Marquette. Linda said the wine pairs well with flowers and has been a great addition to their inventory.
They have also kept up with business technology and their online sales are doing well, along with regular and seasonal customers.
Charter said most people would rather do their own online ordering than go through any flower-ordering service.
“They find a floral business in the town where they are wanting to send flowers and order what they want. That has been a good technological advancement for the business,” he said.
The Leetes use flower wholesalers in Holland and Colombia and noted that Canada has become a popular wholesale source for several varieties including the popular gerbera daisies and snapdragons, among others.
As their business blooms into the next half century, the Leetes say retirement is not in the plans. Buds ‘N Blossoms is both their livelihood and hobby. With help of their friendly and knowledgeable staff, Joyce Geistkemper, Marty Kajewski and Nathan Westendorf, they will continue to brighten the lives of others through seasons, events and holidays.