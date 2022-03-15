The month of March marks 32 years in business in Oelwein for Furniture Showcase. Located at 9 20th St. SE (corner of 20th Street and South Frederick Avenue), the business is a popular furniture, home décor and floor to ceiling destination for all your decorating needs.
Home furnishings have come a long way since the days of basic living room, dining room, bedroom decorating. Staying on top of design trends and offering quality and custom products keeps store owner and designer Rachel Bachman and her staff on their toes, but Bachman is quick to say that is what makes the business a lasting success.
Furniture Showcase opened for business in 1990 at its present location under the ownership of Bachman’s parents, Sheila and Tom Neuhaus. Rachel joined the business in 2004 and became the second generation owner Jan 1, 2015.
Rachel enjoys going to different markets each year to check out the latest trends in designs, colors, fabric, and then incorporates them into existing stock, so there is always changing inventory and new ideas ready to be brought into a home. As mentioned, Furniture Showcase is more than just a furniture store; it is a full-service decorating location, where a shopper can get new wood flooring or carpet, tile for the kitchen, bathroom or new shower, lighting for every room in the house, window treatments that open and close with the click of a button and visit with a designer to help you with every step of your decorating project.
“We want to try to fit everyone’s tastes. We have a lot of higher quality upholstery products, and many are American made,” Rachel said. “We offer the best quality you can get.”
Rachel said in addition to their designers that go out to home and in-store employees including a furniture manager and lighting manager, they sub-contract for installation services for window treatments and flooring.
“I think what can make or break a store is people want good customer service and, in the end, it comes down to how good of a job your installers do. So, we are picky so we can get the best results we can have,” she said. “We can do anything from a bathroom to a 12,000 sq. ft. home, residential or commercial.”
Furniture Showcase recently completed a renovation of the building’s exterior, including new roof, and front entrance that is fully handicap-accessible. Brick trim and new pillars were added to the portico to complete the work.
Rachel and her staff invite people to stop in often if they are shopping for new furniture, flooring, lighting or feature pieces, as inventory is always changing. Free estimates are available on floor and tile projects as well. Furniture Showcase is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as evenings by appointment.