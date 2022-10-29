Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Community builders

Andrew Miller and his wife Jodi are owners/operators of Miller’s Construction, Inc., located on Highway 150 between Oelwein and Hazleton.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

OELWEIN — Andrew Miller took a thoughtful glance out his office window as he prepared to answer a question on new housing construction.

“New home building is on a down trend right now,” he said. “Prices are high. Material is not that hard to get, but it costs so much more,” he added, speaking of pre- and post-pandemic costs. As an example, Miller said the cost of a sheet of plywood has jumped more than 200 percent in the past two years.

Tags

Trending Food Videos