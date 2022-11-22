Oelwein Area United Way announced which organizations will benefit from the 2022 fund drive during its campaign kickoff on Sept. 7, along with honoring donors and volunteers.
Area organizations that will benefit from the $60,000 fund drive goal for 2022 include one new selection this year — The Plentiful Pantry — along with the Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth and Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Parent Share and Support, Puppet Pals, The Riverview Center and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.
For more than 60 years, Oelwein Area United Way has been supporting people and agencies that provide services to help area citizens and families. That support is made possible through the generosity of those that live and work in the community. Anyone can make a contribution to United Way by personal check or through their employer via paycheck deduction where available.
The 2022 United Way campaign has begun and continues through the end of the year. Contributions can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, PO Box 547, 32 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, IA 50662, or dropped off at the Century 21 Signature Real Estate office (former pharmacy), 32 S. Frederick, downtown.
AWARDS GIVEN IN SEPTEMBER TO RECOGNIZE UNITED WAY SUPPORTERS
The Jag Award was presented to Travis Bushaw by Mary Beth Jaggard. Jaggard presented in honor of her late husband, Dr. Robert Jaggard, a longtime supporter of the Oelwein Area United Way.
Bushaw was recognized for many years of service to the local United Way Board, for giving time and funds, and for continuing involvement in the community, in the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein Rotary, Oelwein athletics, and various businesses.
United Way Gold Awards went to Transco representative Missy Kane, for their staff’s help during the United Way Day of Caring, and to Oelwein Area Chamber and Development representatives Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence, for letting United Way run the beverage garden at Party in the Park — OCAD donates the proceeds back to them — and for providing them a space to meet.
Oelwein Schools elementary teacher Trixie Reed was honored with the 2021 Penny Campaign Award for her class raising the most change — $368.06 — of the elementary classrooms. The elementary schools raised a combined $2,701.93.
Several corporate donors were recognized for the Diamond Award, based on a contribution of $1,000 or more, at the September meeting. Corporations that gave over $1,000 were:
Birdnow Motor Trade, Bertch Cabinet LLC, Community Bank of Oelwein, East Penn Manufacturing, Fidelity Bank, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home — Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Norby’s Farm Fleet and Veridian Credit Union.