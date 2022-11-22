Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

United Way at OCAD Community Awards

OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard and office manager Carolyn Spence — at far left and far right — present the proceeds from the Party in the Park beverage garden — $5,030.02 — to the Oelwein Area United Way Board, which volunteers to staff it. United Way Board members represented at the OCAD Community Awards on Oct. 19 are, from second-left, Keisha Kane, Jeremy Lockard, Jon King, Sarah Scheel and Tammy Benter.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER FILE PHOTO

Oelwein Area United Way announced which organizations will benefit from the 2022 fund drive during its campaign kickoff on Sept. 7, along with honoring donors and volunteers.

Area organizations that will benefit from the $60,000 fund drive goal for 2022 include one new selection this year — The Plentiful Pantry — along with the Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth and Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Parent Share and Support, Puppet Pals, The Riverview Center and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.

